ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How much snow fell in NY, NJ? Accumulation totals:

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M8D3_0dfMtNnV00

NEW YORK — Up to 6 inches of snow were forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey on Friday.

So how much fell? Get the latest snow totals below from the National Weather Service.

This post will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

NEW YORK:

Shirley: 7 in as of 7:30 a.m.

W East Tremont: 7.1 in as of 7:20 a.m.

Syosset: 8.3 in as of 7 a.m.

LaGuardia: 8.4 in as of 7 a.m.

Midtown Manhattan: 6.2 in as of 7 a.m.

Islip: 5.6 in as of 7 a.m.

Central Park: 5.5 in as of 7 a.m.

JFK: 5.5 in as of 7 a.m.

Elmhurst: 6 in as of 6:27 a.m.

Jericho: 4.1 in as of 4:19 a.m.

Bayside: 3.7 in as of 4:32 a.m.

Astoria: 2.2 in as of 3:39 a.m.

East Northport: 3.5 in as of 4:15 a.m.

Port Chester 7.8 in as of 7:25 a.m.

Armonk 4.8 in as of 6:30 a.m.

NEW JERSEY:

Fair Lawn: 5.4 in as of 7 a.m.

Newark: 5 in as of 7 a.m.

Harrison: 3.7 in as of 4:29 a.m.

Union: 5 in as of 5:20 a.m., 6 in as of 7:30 a.m.

N. Plainfield: 4.2 in as of 5:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Fraud alert: NY warns of ‘return to work credit bonus’ email

NEW YORK — New Yorkers headed back to work may have received a fraudulent email, the Department of Labor warned on Monday. People who receive the email should block the sender. They should not fill out the form mentioned in the email or submit their information. According to the DOL, the fraudulent email is about […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Islip, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Jericho, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Syosset, NY
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Shirley, NY
City
Armonk, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Bayside, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Local COVID contact tracing now optional in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — State health officials say New York will no longer require local health departments to conduct contact tracing for people who test positive for COVID-19. Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Tuesday the shift will help public health staff across New York focus on testing and vaccination. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul added that the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday that she’s having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction […]
HOUSE RENT
PIX11

Winter skincare: Tips to survive cold, dry air

We all know extreme cold can do a number on our skin. There are several ways we can soften the harsh effects of winter. Dermatologist and co-host of “The Gist Show” Dr. Jeanine Downie shared which types of moisturizers are important for our face, hands and body.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Extreme Weather#Fair Lawn#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

As COVID surges, some New York City teachers rally for remote option

LOWER MANHATTAN — Angry and scared New York City teachers rallied outside of their union headquarters in Lower Manhattan Monday night.  The teachers are all members of the United Federation of Teachers. The group said it feels abandoned by their union, claiming the UFT has joined forces with Mayor Eric Adams and ignored their requests […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Victims of deadly Bronx fire part of ‘close-knit community’

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx included three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety, but perished in the smoke. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday that killed 17 people. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Residents of Bronx NYCHA development living with no heat

THE BRONX – An 82-year-old Bronx widower, Miguel Seda, sleeps at night with his ski hat, gloves and four blankets, but said he’s still cold.   “Last night, forget about it. You touch over here on the walls it’s like ice,” said Seda.  Ermimia Evans also lives in the same Bronx building at the Throggs Neck […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
PIX11

Safety doors failed in Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a Bronx high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Overturned tractor trailer on Major Deegan causes extensive traffic delays

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx – The Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx saw heavy traffic delays in both directions early Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer flipped over. The tractor trailer overturned on the northbound side of the highway, near Exit 9 for West Fordham Road and the University Heights Bridge. All lanes of traffic […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

FDNY plea: Close doors during fires to save lives

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The FDNY urged New Yorkers to close doors when escaping fires on Sunday, hours after a blaze left 17 dead in the Bronx. Officials initially said 19 people had died, but they revised the death toll on Monday. The Fordham Heights blaze was New York City’s deadliest in decades. It […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Remembering their names: NYPD IDs most Bronx fire victims

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Most of the 17 victims killed in a Bronx fire on Sunday have been identified. Eight children were among the dead. Sunday’s blaze was started by a malfunctioning space heater. Of the 17 people killed, 16 were from the same community in Gambia, in West Africa. New York City’s chief […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Resources for victims of deadly Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A horrific fire in a Bronx building killed 17, including eight children, and left many without a home on Sunday. In the wake of the blaze, 21 families were displaced from their homes, according to the Red Cross. Resident Jessica Valdez was close to tears looking at the outpouring of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy