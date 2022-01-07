How much snow fell in NY, NJ? Accumulation totals:

NEW YORK — Up to 6 inches of snow were forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey on Friday.

So how much fell? Get the latest snow totals below from the National Weather Service.

This post will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

NEW YORK:

Shirley: 7 in as of 7:30 a.m.

W East Tremont: 7.1 in as of 7:20 a.m.

Syosset: 8.3 in as of 7 a.m.

LaGuardia: 8.4 in as of 7 a.m.

Midtown Manhattan: 6.2 in as of 7 a.m.

Islip: 5.6 in as of 7 a.m.

Central Park: 5.5 in as of 7 a.m.

JFK: 5.5 in as of 7 a.m.

Elmhurst: 6 in as of 6:27 a.m.

Jericho: 4.1 in as of 4:19 a.m.

Bayside: 3.7 in as of 4:32 a.m.

Astoria: 2.2 in as of 3:39 a.m.

East Northport: 3.5 in as of 4:15 a.m.

Port Chester 7.8 in as of 7:25 a.m.

Armonk 4.8 in as of 6:30 a.m.

NEW JERSEY:

Fair Lawn: 5.4 in as of 7 a.m.

Newark: 5 in as of 7 a.m.

Harrison: 3.7 in as of 4:29 a.m.

Union: 5 in as of 5:20 a.m., 6 in as of 7:30 a.m.

N. Plainfield: 4.2 in as of 5:15 a.m.

