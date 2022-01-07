John Mulaney finalizes divorce with Anna Marie Tendler

Things we know for sure: Oliva Munn and John Mulaney just welcomed the world’s cutest baby boy and appear to still be dating (despite rumors to the contrary!). Things we don’t know for sure: what the actual timeline of their relationship is. Yeah, John definitely did his best to lay out an, um, extremely specific timeline during his chat with Seth Meyers (we’ll get to that in a moment), but even so, there’s been a lot of speculation about when he and Olivia actually met and how they started dating. The good news is the internet has receipts, and we’ve put together every piece of info avail for you to analyze as you see fit! Starting with 2015, a happier time when pandemics occurred only in apocalyptic thrillers. 🙃

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO