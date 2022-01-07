ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney finalizes divorce with Anna Marie Tendler

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 7 (ANI): John Mulaney is now officially divorced, signing papers to finalise his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler. According to court records obtained by TMZ, the comedian legally dissolved his seven-year...

