Wardrobe Breakdown: Michelle Obama On ‘Black-ish’

The former POTUS and FLOTUS were feeling festive on New Year's Eve. On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, shared a photo of herself cuddled up to husband Barack Obama, 60, during a New Year's Eve celebration. Both wore 2022 novelty glasses as they embraced for the camera. While the former president opted for dark pants, a short-sleeve black shirt with a gray print and black leather sneakers, Michelle dazzled in an embroidered black blazer paired with a black top and shorts that showed off her bare legs. Look closely and you'll see bright blue toenails peeking out from her strappy heeled sandals.
