STORM WATCH: Snow begins to taper off; storm could drop up to 4-7 inches on parts

A snowstorm is impacting the commute in parts of New Jersey.

WATCH: Justin Godynick has the latest on this January snowstorm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for several counties in southern New Jersey that is in effect until today at 10 a.m.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the snow will make driving around the state particularly difficult. Up to 7 inches of snow is possible in some areas of central New Jersey. But other areas of the state, particularly in the north, are expected to see less.

The snow will end by the late morning, around 9 a.m., followed by gusty winds. Strong winds could cause some property damage and power outages. Skies will see sunshine in the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-30s.

The storm comes less than a week after more than a foot of snow fell on parts of South Jersey.

Tonight will be clear with lows around 20 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of around 31 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping into the low- to mid-20s.

Sunday will see cloudy skies, with occasional rain showers. High temperatures will be around 39 degrees. Sunday night will see rain in the evening, with lows around 28 degrees.