PNC Financial's stock returned 38% in 2021. The company acquired BBVA USA to give it a national footprint. The stock pays an annual dividend of $5 per share. Banks are coming off a strong 2021 and could be in line for continued growth in 2022 and beyond, given the expectation of economic expansion and rising interest rates. One bank in particular that appears poised for growth is PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC).

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO