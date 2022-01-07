ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl plays down transfer expectations after Southampton takeover

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1h6x_0dfMpz2b00

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned fans not to expect a raft of big-money signings following the club’s takeover as he focuses on unearthing potential stars.

Investment firm Sport Republic, backed by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak, this week bought an 80 per cent stake in Saints from previous owner Jisheng Gao.

Hasenhuttl is excited by the potential opportunities afforded by the change of ownership but does not envisage major deviation from the club’s existing transfer policy and long-term strategy.

However, the Austrian believes Southampton will be able to move earlier to sign young talent who are struggling to breakthrough at so-called bigger clubs.

He citied former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento and Blues loanee Armando Broja as prime examples of the types of promising players he will target and feels Saints can operate a similar model to his former club RB Leipzig.

“I understand that fans are always talking about how much they want to spend because this is the only thing they need to see from a new owner – I see it a little bit different,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We get a lot of knowledge. We get also the chance to be earlier in our signings definitely but that doesn’t mean now that we change our behaviour, so we don’t go now out on the market and buy everything that is available for us, it doesn’t make any sense.

“We want to pick the players – the Livramentos, the Brojas – that are around there and this new owner gives us the chance to get these guys earlier.

“In the past, it was very often that we had to sell players before we could sign new players. And this will change now massively. But it doesn’t mean we are now going for every player that is available.

“I think they (the new owners) have looked very carefully what has happened here in the past two, three years, seen that we have a clear strategy, and said: ‘This is the philosophy we are 100 per cent identified with and we want to help you to go quicker this way, to go quicker on the market and find the players with potential, develop them’ – the same as we did in Leipzig.

“We have a young team with a lot of potential that is getting better every week and I think especially Livramento and Broja are a sign that young players who cannot make it at the Chelseas, Man Citys of this world are very welcome here and get a very good platform to show themselves.

“This is the way we want to go: we want to create new stars and this is a very interesting way for the club and a very interesting way for the owner.”

Solak is the lead investor in London-based Sport Republic, which was founded by Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft.

Ankersen, who recently stepped down as Brentford co-director of football, is chief executive of the sport and entertainment investment firm, with fellow co-founder Kraft acting as chairman.

Meanwhile, Katharina Liebherr has retained her 20 per cent stake in Southampton.

A new era for the south-coast club begins with Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Championship club Swansea.

Positive coronavirus cases mean Saints will be without Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters and youngster Thierry Small in South Wales, while Livramento (knee) and Will Smallbone (calf) are injured.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Southampton takeover nearing completion

Southampton are close to confirming a takeover of the club, the PA news agency understands. Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80 per cent stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 20 per cent. Gao has been looking to sell for several years and the PA news agency...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Southampton power past Brentford in front of new owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1. Goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams, plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Broja
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl says Livramento could avoid knee surgery

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says Tino Livramento could avoid knee surgery. Livramento has missed Saints' last two games due to a meniscus problem. The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Hasenhuttl insists Long remains an important player for Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Shane Long remains an important player for his team. The veteran striker grabbed his first goal in almost two years in the FA Cup third-round win over Swansea City. Asked if he was pleased for Long after ending his drought for Saints, Hasenhuttl said: "Absolutely....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is 'very proud' of his side after the club's new owners watched the Saints secure their biggest win of the Premier League season by thrashing Brentford 4-1

Ralph Hasenhuttl declared himself 'very proud' after Southampton secured their biggest win of the Premier League season by thrashing Brentford 4-1 in front of the club's new owners. Saints' first top-flight outing since last week's takeover by investment firm Sport Republic was an emphatic affair thanks to goals from Jan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wales#Swansea#Southampton#Serbian#Saints#Austrian#Rb Leipzig#Brojas
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget

Football Manager is back and, as always, the race is on to sign the best wonderkids in the world. Every FM22 player must decide where they will start their managerial career: at the top of the world game with millions to spend or down the pyramid with a major project to oversee.Either way, uncovering the young gems of football will be crucial to a manager achieving success. A wonderkid is a player aged 20 or below who has the potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game. Not all of them will make it to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy