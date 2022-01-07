ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Porsche Panamera Prepares For A Facelift

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Porsche has been driving the hell out of the new GT3 RS on the Nurburgring as it wraps up development of the track-focused super sports car, but that's not the only new Porker we can look forward to. There's a new Sport Classic model on the way along with the 2023...

