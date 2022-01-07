Tech Bytes: iPhone 14, WhatsApp new features, Black and Decker’s bartending machine

(WHTM) — New details about the design of the next iPhone. Online tech reports claim the iPhone 14 could have the biggest changes in years for the iPhone, including a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display. The iPhone 14 is expected to be released in September.

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will let you know when people are talking about you in the group chat. Currently, when someone in that group replies to a message you have posted, you get a notification. But from now on, you will be notified when someone simply mentions your name.

Finally, Black and Decker’s new bartending machine. The Bev uses a pod, like a coffee machine, and regular liquor bottles to make drinks in about 30 seconds. You can choose your drink strength and it cleans itself between drinks. It comes out in May for about $300.

