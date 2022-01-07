ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tech Bytes: iPhone 14, WhatsApp new features, Black and Decker’s bartending machine

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nypd_0dfMnZvj00

(WHTM) — New details about the design of the next iPhone. Online tech reports claim the iPhone 14 could have the biggest changes in years for the iPhone, including a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display. The iPhone 14 is expected to be released in September.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will let you know when people are talking about you in the group chat. Currently, when someone in that group replies to a message you have posted, you get a notification. But from now on, you will be notified when someone simply mentions your name.

Finally, Black and Decker’s new bartending machine. The Bev uses a pod, like a coffee machine, and regular liquor bottles to make drinks in about 30 seconds. You can choose your drink strength and it cleans itself between drinks. It comes out in May for about $300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: Vehicle recalls, erased terabytes, and goodbye Blackberry

(WHTM) — In a major safety recall by Tesla, there were 475,000 vehicles affected. The more serious issue, however, concerns more Model S Sedans. A defective latch may cause the front truck to open while the car is moving. The other affects rearview cameras on some Model Threes. A technical glitch at Japan’s Kyoto University […]
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Disabling these iOS features will improve your iPhone's battery life

Apple did a great job with the batteries on this year's iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has incredible battery life. And that is even after taking into consideration the 120Hz refresh rate on the "Pro" variants and the 5G connectivity on all four models. The 4352mAh capacity on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the largest found on any iPhone ever.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Bartending#Smart Phone#Ios#Whtm#Nexstar Media Inc
9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS planning new notification feature for when someone mentions you in a group

WhatsApp for iOS is back with another beta update of its app that lets you know when someone mentions you in a group chat. See what’s changed. According to WABetaInfo, with version 22.1.71 of WhatsApp, the app now differentiates notifications in a group chat. For example, currently, if someone replies to you in a group, you get a notification saying that someone replied to you. Now,with this beta version, WhatsApp also acknowledges when someone mentioned you in a group chat.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to get new WhatsApp features before anyone else

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms on the planet, used by over two billion people - and Meta, formerly Facebook, is still updating and changing it.Future versions of the app include new tools for disappearing messages, a ‘Communities’ feature similar to that on Discord that would let groups be added to larger groups, and an app for the iPad.For those that want to get Meta’s newest features before anyone else, an easy way to do this is to sign up to its beta testing program.Beta tests are released much more often than usual app updates, but come...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

WhatsApp testing new notification changes on iPhone

WhatsApp has been working hard to add new features for the last couple of months. The company introduced changes to how the 'Last Seen' works in December, and has been testing new calls screen UI, voice message preview, and Community feature for quite a while now. According to a new report, WhatsApp is also working on bringing some changes to the notification system on iOS.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Sports
VISTA.Today

Philly Tech Trends: 5 New Zoom Features You Should Be Using

If you have been working from home since the start of the pandemic then you probably feel like you have a pretty good handle on how Zoom works. But it is possible you fell into a comfortable routine with Zoom and didn’t notice or didn’t experiment with new features they have been introducing.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

The iPhone’s SIM may be the next legacy feature to bite the dust

You won’t find too many features from the original iPhone on the iPhone 13, and a new rumor suggests one of the last remaining ones is on the way out. DylanDKT on Twitter has confirmed a series of sketchy rumors that Apple is planning to dump the SIM card tray as soon as the iPhone 15. He wrote on Monday that he is “in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray,” and shared a post from February reporting that Apple was “testing an undisclosed iPhone model with only eSim.”
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

iPhone SE 2023 Will Get These 5+ New Features and Changes

Although next year’s iPhone SE isn’t expected to offer much excitement, there’s every reason to believe that Apple has a bigger and better update waiting in the wings that could come as early as 2023. In the short term, we’re expecting a minor refresh to the current...
CELL PHONES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

What you need to know about MagSafe charging, the new iPhone feature

Everyone wants their new MagSafe-compatible iPhones charged and ready to use 24/7. But keeping the cords and plugs, along with having to carry an iPhone around with a cable connected to a battery, isn’t the most efficient setup. Many iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users aren’t aware of Apple’s MagSafe charging technology. It’s already there; you have to use it.
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

What’s New in the VMware Carbon Black Tech Zone: December 2021

The VMware Carbon Black Tech Zone allows you to explore our enterprise-class technical resources (demos, insights, release notes, best practices, overviews and more) that are organized and structured in easy-to-follow activity paths. Check out the latest news and insights in the What’s New in VMware Carbon Black Tech Zone December...
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

At-Home Bartending Machines

The Black & Decker Bev is a cocktail and mixed drink maker for at-home use that's likened to a personal bartender. Capable of making premium mixed drinks, cocktails and margaritas, Bev has the capacity to hold five liquors of choice at once. Best of all, the at-home system doesn't require...
LIFESTYLE
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy