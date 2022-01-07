VISD to host Parent Information Nights

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD will host Parent Information Nights over the next few weeks for parents and guardians of current VISD fifth and eighth-graders.

These nights will provide a general overview of course offerings and extracurricular activities, such as fine arts and athletics available to students. The meetings are designed for parents and guardians of students entering middle school in the 2022-23 school year.

Each individual middle or high school campus will hold its own Parent Information Night. The dates of each Parent Information Night are below:

Howell Middle School

Jan. 18, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Cade Middle School

Feb. 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

Patti Welder Middle School

Feb. 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

Stroman Middle School (located at Liberty Academy)

Feb. 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

Victoria East High School

Feb. 8, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Victoria West High School

February 9, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Parents and guardians will receive a general overview of high school graduation requirements. They will also review the course selection process, followed by breakout sessions over various departments and what they have to offer students.

Parents and guardians of incoming high school students will learn about the following:

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs,

Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH),

Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (T-STEM),

Fine Arts programs,

Athletics,

Advanced Academics

and dual-credit opportunities for their student.

What do CTE programs have to offer?

CTE programs offer students the chance to earn industry-recognized certifications. This allows them a seamless transition into the workforce upon graduation. These certifications and training can help students get a job to pay for college or start a career straight out of high school.

Several of the offered CTE courses connect with post-secondary institutions. Through this connection, students can earn college credits at the same time as earning high school credit, at no extra cost. You can find more information about CTE by visiting https://www.visd.net/page/career-and-technical-education.

VISD offers three P-TECH pathways

Right now, Victoria ISD offers three P-TECH pathways in Healthcare, Computer Science and Eduction and Training. The district collaborates with Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria (UHV). They work together to provide students with the opportunity to earn college credit hours by the time they graduate high school, at no cost to the student or parents.

T-STEM is a new pathway focused on engineering. Victoria East High school will offer T-STEM in the fall of 2022. You can find more information about P-TECH and T-STEM at VISD by visiting https://ptech.visd.net/.

Victoria ISD’s Fine Arts Department

VISD’s Fine Arts Department houses many programs including:

band,

choir,

dance,

guitar

and mariachi, orchestra, theater and visual arts.

The department has received Best Communities in Music Education and Texas Art Education Association’s (TAEA) District of Distinction for three consecutive years. It regularly features students earning UIL Awards and TMEA Region members across its programs. You can find more information about Fine Arts by visiting https://www.visd.net/o/arts/.

VISD Athletics Department

The Victoria ISD Athletics Department serves as a functioning part of the school system. It offers the following opportunities:

represents the institution,

assists in developing positive relationships,

promotes academic success and

builds good citizenship qualities.

Students have the option to compete in the following sports:

football,

basketball,

soccer,

volleyball,

tennis,

swimming,

and diving and wrestling.

You can find more information about Athletics by visiting https://www.visd.net/page/athletics.

Advanced Academics

Advanced Academics includes courses, programs, assessments, services and supports that provide opportunities for students to show college and career readiness. They also have the chance to earn postsecondary credits.

The department offers advanced courses, accelerated courses, Pre-Ap courses, Advanced Placement (AP) courses and Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) programs for sixth through 12th-grade students. You can find resources and curriculum for VISD’s Gifted and Talented (G/T) program through the Advanced Academics department.

For more information about Advanced Academics, you can visit https://www.visd.net/page/advanced-academics.

Dual-credit opportunities

There are several dual-credit opportunities for students. Dual Credit Enrollment is an educational program. It is available through the partnership between Victoria ISD and Victoria College. The program will allow high school students to enroll in college courses and receive both college and high school credits for the same course.

You can learn more about Dual Credit Enrollment by visiting VEHS’ Career and College Center or VWHS’ Career and College Center.

Victoria ISD highly encourages all parents and guardians to attend these events. The district is ever-evolving with new and wonderful opportunities for their students as they pursue their “And”.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.