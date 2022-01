Fur trapping might be different than you imagined in the early 1900s – discover the truth from a dapper trapper dressed in turn-of-the-century trapper garb!. Registration is required at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516 to attend Turn of the Century Trappers on Saturday, January 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center. There, costumed naturalist Trevor Wearstler will unveil the numerous hardships trappers faced to earn a living, as well as how the Ohio landscape has changed since 1803 as it relates to fur trapping.

