While holidays abroad are a go, many of us may still be choosing to go on a UK staycation this year. But it’s important to remember that there is still just as much potential to damage your skin by your paddling pool as there is at a beachside resort.Even if it is a stubbornly cloudy British summer, you should still wear SPF every day to protect your skin and help keep it looking youthful. That’s because UVA waves can cause visible premature ageing, such as wrinkles and dark spots. And UVB waves are the kind that cause sunburn and skin...

SKIN CARE ・ 4 HOURS AGO