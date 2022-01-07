ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S22 models shown side by side in video leak

By Joe Svetlik
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy S22 is due to touch down soon and, thanks to some recent leaks, we now know a fair bit more about the device. First, 9to5Google has reported on a video that shows every model in the line-up side by side. (The video was posted by the Unbox Therapy...

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

