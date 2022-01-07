Samsung Galaxy S22 models shown side by side in video leak

The Galaxy Note’s triumphant return is closing in, although the next Note might not actually be called the Galaxy Note 22. For the time being, we’re calling it what everyone else calls it: Galaxy S22 Ultra. That’s the largest Galaxy S22 version that Samsung will launch in mid-February, and the only one that will feature an S Pen stylus. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the successor will come with a built-in S Pen, just like all the Galaxy Notes that house their S Pens. As a result, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Note design, one that has leaked over and over. After seeing a press render a few days ago, we now have the best possible look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s a new press render leak that shows everything, and it comes from a reliable source.
Comments / 0