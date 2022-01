DENVER (CBS4) – The South Platte River is one of Colorado’s major resources, and the main source of water for eastern Colorado. At the center of recent controversy is a 100-year-old compact which Nebraska’s governor says allows them to build a canal through Colorado. “One farmer may divert it and then part returns to the South Platte river and gets diverted again downstream and that can happen as many as seven times they say on the South Platte river,” Director of Colorado’s Division of Water Resources Kevin Rein said. (credit: CBS) The compact ensured a steady flow into our neighboring state, monitored at...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO