SpaceX boss Elon Musk has unveiled the tower that will be used to launch – and catch – its Mars-bound Starship rocket.The structure, which is under construction at the space firm’s Starbase facility in Texas, features chopstick-like arms that will be used to cradle the rocket’s booster back into position after delivering the second-stage into orbit.Starship launch & catch tower pic.twitter.com/5mLIQwwu0k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2022Robotics researcher Lex Fridman described the launch tower as “one of the wildest engineering designs ever”.The first orbital launch of a Starship rocket is set to take place within the next 10 weeks, which...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO