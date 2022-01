Waterville Police say an argument between a man and woman escalated until 5 people, including the man who had a knife, were injured. The fight at a home on the Old County Road was reported to police at approximately 12:30 Tuesday morning. Police told the Morning Sentinel that the man and woman were arguing, with three other men in the residence. At some point, the man pulled a knife and allegedly began stabbing the woman. Officials say the other men in the home intervened, in defense of the woman, and also suffered injuries. By the time it was done, everyone was taken to the hospital.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO