ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Accrington hit by illness ahead of MK Dons clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuSfg_0dfMgIv900

Accrington boss Jon Coleman could be forced to make changes ahead of their clash with MK Dons.

Coleman told the club website that his squad have fewer cases of Covid but there is some sickness in the camp.

Midfielder David Morgan is undertaking light training and is edging closer to a return.

Captain Seamus Conneely and Joe Pritchard are also doubtful as they continue to return to fitness.

Troy Parrott is available for MK Dons after returning from suspension.

Aden Baldwin is doubtful after missing the last three games with injury and Ethan Robson could also be assessed ahead of the game after limping off against Charlton midweek.

Defender Dean Lewington could return for Dons after being rested for the Charlton game.

New signing Theo Corbeanu could also be handed his debut following his arrival on loan from Wolves, and already has experience in League One after spending the first half of the season at Sheffield Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No injury let-up for Stoke ahead of Derby clash

Stoke resume their Championship campaign against Derby at the bet365 Stadium after almost three weeks without a match. City have not played since a goalless home draw with Middlesbrough on December 11 after their away games at Coventry and Barnsley were postponed due to coronavirus. Manager Michael O’Neill is still...
SOCCER
newschain

Bournemouth waiting on Lloyd Kelly ahead of Cardiff clash

Bournemouth hope Lloyd Kelly will be available for Thursday’s home game against Cardiff. Kelly missed the 1-0 victory at QPR on Monday – Bournemouth’s first win in seven Sky Bet Championship games – as he was self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. Boss Scott Parker says...
SOCCER
newschain

Mark Cooper to assess fitness of midfield duo ahead of Barrow-Bradford clash

Barrow manager Mark Cooper will assess the fitness of midfielders Mike Jones and Joe Grayson ahead of what will be their third game in seven days against Bradford on Saturday. Jones, who has made just three Sky Bet League Two appearances so far this season, and Grayson both hobbled off with injuries at half-time in Wednesday’s goalless draw with Oldham.
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Aden Baldwin
Person
Seamus Conneely
Person
Dean Lewington
Person
Ethan Robson
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accrington#Sheffield Wednesday#Wolves#League One
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Troy Parrott pushing to start for MK Dons against Gillingham

MK Dons could name an unchanged team for their clash with struggling Gillingham on Saturday. On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, who came off the bench against Lincoln on Boxing Day and helped turn the match in the Dons’ favour, will hope to return to the starting line-up. After the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gillingham end six-match losing streak with goalless stalemate at MK Dons

League One strugglers Gillingham ended a run of six-straight defeats in all competitions by grinding out a dour goalless draw at play-off chasers MK Dons. The third-from-bottom Gills’ first game in three weeks was easily forgettable and although the visitors earned their point, it still leaves them four adrift of safety, while the Dons sit just outside the top six.
SOCCER
newschain

Mark Robinson frustrated by officials as AFC Wimbledon beaten by MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was frustrated to have Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off for what he felt were two innocuous challenges in his side’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons. Guinness-Walker was dismissed after 36 minutes at Stadium MK to make the visitors’ task even harder after they had fallen behind to Matt O’Riley’s goal.
SOCCER
newschain

Forest Green make it 12 League Two games unbeaten with victory over Colchester

Forest Green made it 12 League Two games unbeaten as the runaway leaders opened up a nine-point gap at the top with a 2-0 win over Colchester. Jamille Matt’s 16th goal of the season and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Josh March proved the difference between the two sides against a Colchester side struggling at the wrong end of the table.
SPORTS
newschain

Gareth Ainsworth hails Jack Grimmer after Wycombe down Bolton

Gareth Ainsworth believes Jack Grimmer timed his first goal for Wycombe perfectly after the defender scored the second in a 2-0 win over Bolton. Grimmer’s 52nd-minute stunner and a first-half effort from Brandon Hanlan earned the Chairboys a victory that maintained their momentum in the Sky Bet League One promotion race.
SOCCER
newschain

Nigel Clough hails ‘important’ win as Mansfield beat Swindon

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed his side’s 3-2 home victory over play-off rivals Swindon was their most important win of the season. The Stags were pipped at the death in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough but bounced back to make it five Sky Bet League Two wins in a row and eight in nine.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy