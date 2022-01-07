ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

2021 in review on next ‘Route 51’

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
WAUSAU – Although 2021 is finally behind us, it was a year that forever changed the fabric of our lives. There is no simple way to sum up the past 12 months, but at 10 a.m. today, Jan. 7, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert will take a look back at the fascinating people, places, politics and conversations that made 2021 a year to remember.

The program will feature highlights from a year’s worth of live, regional radio, with unforgettable interviews and musical performances by Art Stevenson and Dale Reichert of High Water, Steff and Jimers Lee of Sloppy Joe and jazz violinist Randy Sabien.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

UWSP community COVID-19 testing resumes in Wausau

WAUSAU – Community COVID-19 testing through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau has resumed as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to protect the community, students and employees during the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests at www.wihealthconnect.com....
WAUSAU, WI
History Speaks lecture series goes virtual

The Marathon County Historical Society’s popular History Speaks lecture series is now virtual. The first History Speaks of 2022 will feature a livestreamed presentation “Running the River: The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company” at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 by the staff of WVIC. Born at the turn of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Final Marathon County snowmobile trail to open Friday

Snowmobiles in Marathon County on Zone 3 will open at 8 a.m. Friday with no closures, the final zone to open in the county. Motorized Recreation Coordinator Mitchell Fox, in a news release, said there will be a large amount of logging activity within the County Forest units in Zone 3 and riders should watch for trail signs. Trail conditions will be rough in those areas and riders are urged to be alert and use caution.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Prevail Bank’s matching drive garners $15,000 for nine nonprofits

WAUSAU – Between public donations and Prevail Bank matching up to $1,000 at each branch location where donations were collected, more than $15,000 was gifted to nine local nonprofits as part of Prevail Bank’s Holiday Matching Funds campaign in December. Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center received $2,120...
WAUSAU, WI
CVA opens “Midwest Seasons” exhibition

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened its longest running annual juried exhibit, “Midwest Seasons.”. This show will run until March 5 at 427 N. Fourth St. in downtown Wausau. Now in it’s 32nd year, “Midwest Seasons” features artists from all over the country who...
WAUSAU, WI
Wis. DNR to host free fishing weekend

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a free fishing weekend Jan. 15-16 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required. Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing...
MADISON, WI
Wausau trial underway in Abbotsford motel shooting

A jury trial for a man who was shot after allegedly ramming his vehicle into a police officer and leading officers on a 10-mile high speed chase with speeds topping 100 mph is now underway in Wausau. Dan W. Willison, 57, faces charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of first...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Community COVID-19 test dates announced for Wausau, Abbotsford

Due to an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Community COVID-19 Testing sites are being expanded in Marathon County, according to local health officials. Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 1.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. Walk-in appointments are available or register at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau School District to go virtual for Monday

The Wausau School District will hold a virtual learning day Monday, according to a WSD Facebook post. District officials cite “a combination of dangerously low wind chills tonight into tomorrow morning and First Student bus driver staffing challenges” in making the decision. The announcement comes on the heels...
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau to celebrate 150 years throughout 2022

WAUSAU – Wausau marks its 150th anniversary of becoming a city this year and invites you to celebrate the people, places and businesses that put Wausau on the map. The celebration will begin with Wausau Events’ Winter Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 29 inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater and on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau parents scramble as lack of bus drivers force route disruptions

UPDATE: Two hours after the email to Horace Mann parents, the district officially announced that Wausau schools will hold virtual classes on Monday. See our story here. Parents of some students at Horace Mann Middle School in Wausau are scrambling to find transportation for Monday after an announcement Sunday that two bus routes do not have enough drivers.
WAUSAU, WI
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Jan. 6, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Wind chill advisory issued for Wausau, Marathon County

A wind chill has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of subzero temperatures in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service, expect wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero in portions of central and north central Wisconsin. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, officials said.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
NTC Foundation awards 264 scholarships

WAUSAU – The Northcentral Technical College Foundation has awarded 264 scholarships totaling more than $218,000 to students who will pursue higher education at NTC during the spring 2022 term, NTC announced today. The following students were recently awarded scholarships to help them finance their education while pursuing their dreams:
WAUSAU, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

