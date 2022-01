The Sandbox is up more than 11,000% over the past year. Rising interest in the metaverse has turned out to be a great thing for cryptocurrencies laser-focused on growing their market share in this digital space. A leading metaverse cryptocurrency, The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND), has absolutely skyrocketed this past year. With returns of 11,200% over the past 12 months, investors who put $10,000 to work in The Sandbox have seen this amount grow to more than $1.1 million.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO