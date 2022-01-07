Cuomo will appear in court virtually Friday as another criminal charge against him is dropped

Even though many of the criminal charges against him are being dropped, former Governor Andrew Cuomo will make a virtual appearance in court Friday.

The Albany Times-Union reports Cuomo will appear virtually in an Albany City Court proceeding, in which county prosecutors are expected to ask that charges be dropped in an alleged groping incident involving Brittany Commisso, a Cuomo aide, at the Executive Mansion in December, 2020. “First, although we found the complaining witness and her allegations credible and supported by the available evidence, we have concluded that we would be unable to secure a conviction at a criminal trial, taking into account all the facts of this case,” Albany County DA David Soares said in a letter to the court this week.

First, Cuomo must be arraigned on the charge. That normally includes fingerprinting and a mug shot, but it’s not clear how a virtual arraignment will be handled. Two other DA’s have also dropped charges related to alleged inappropriate conduct with women on Cuomo’s part.

