Lake effect snow continues with chilly temperatures

WINTER STORM WARNINGS remain in effect until 4 P.M. today for Muskegon, Oceana, Allegan, Ottawa, Cass and Berrien and Van Buren counties. Plus a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties until 4 p.m. today. We expect snow totals of 4" to 10" with locally higher amounts to continue to be possible from the start of this snow yesterday mainly SW of the Grand Rapids area when all is said and done this afternoon. The snow is expected to wrap up this afternoon as high pressure starts to move in to our south. Many near Grand Rapids and more inland and NE will be dry all day with a mix of sun and clouds. We expect a brief “warm up” and quick minor thaw this weekend with temperatures in the 30s mostly Saturday and the start of Sunday! Temperatures fall throughout the day on Sunday as the next round of more arctic air arrives with more lake-effect snow showers. Next week will be some of our coldest air yet for the season. Bundle up and stay safe out on the roads!

TODAY : Lake effect snow showers mainly SW of Grand Rapids; otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a possible evening drop or flake. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening lake-effect snow showers developing. Temps in the low/mid 30s during the morning, then falling into the teens by late day/evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Arctic air putting daytime highs in the teens.

TUESDAY: Lingering lake effect snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the teens near 20 degrees.

