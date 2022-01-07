ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

India sends medicines to Afghanistan, wheat to follow

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbSZa_0dfMVwSi00

India delivered two tons of medicines to Afghanistan on Friday, although it has not officially recognized its Taliban government.

The medicine was given to Kabul’s Indira Gandhi Hospital, which was set up with Indian assistance in 2004, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Last month, India supplied Afghanistan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1.6 tons of medical supplies through the World Health Organization, Bagchi said in a statement.

India also announced that it will provide 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan to ease food shortages there and is working out details of the shipment with Pakistan's government. Pakistan does not allow Indian transport vehicles to use its land route to Afghanistan because of tense relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul, an already war-devastated Afghan economy once kept alive by international donations is on the verge of collapse. Nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.

New Delhi has no diplomatic presence in Kabul after evacuating its staff ahead of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. It did, however, meet with a Taliban representative in Qatar on Aug. 31.

Before the Taliban took Kabul, India provided Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment, even though it had no troops on the ground. It also was the region’s largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan.

Archrivals India and Pakistan have both long tried to wield influence in Afghanistan to meet their security interests.

India’s leaders fear the Taliban's rise to power will benefit Pakistan and feed a long-simmering insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

One Afghan woman's struggle to resettle in America, help her fellow refugees

Muzhgan Azizy escaped Kabul just weeks before the swift Taliban takeover and chaotic U.S. evacuation, but adjusting to her new freedom in America has been difficult. "The resettlement journey for me was not easy. Actually so many challenges. It was a struggle, for sure," Azizy, 36, told ABC News. "From finding a proper spot to do my grocery shopping, to paying my bill in our apartments' portal. It's like the worst -- only because the system in the U.S. is completely different from what I used to back home."
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Indira Gandhi Hospital
albuquerqueexpress.com

US should not interfere in Afghan affairs, says Taliban leader

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Senior member of Taliban-appointed Afghanistan government on Sunday warned the United States not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, stating that "it is an independent country and it is making decisions independently."Tolo News reported that the deputy minister of foreign affairs for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai pointed out the withdrawal of US forces from Bagram Airfield in August and said that "American soldiers fled from Afghanistan in the dark of the night."He said that the country is independent now and that the last four months have been the first time in four decades for Afghanistan in which Afghans are making their decisions independently, as per the local media outlet.
WORLD
The Independent

UN launches record $5 billion aid appeal for crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations has made a record $5 billion (£3.7 million) aid appeal to help Afghanistan and millions of Afghans sheltering abroad, calling the funds an "essential stop gap" to ensure the country’s future after the Taliban’s seizure of power last August.The UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said the appeal, which amounts to nearly a quarter of Afghanistan’s GDP, is the largest ever sought for one nation and triple the figure it received in 2021 when the US-backed government collapsed. About $4.4 billion is needed within Afghanistan to help 22 million people, while a further...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Qatar
AFP

UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering. In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders. The UN said 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year. "A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don't shut the door on the people of Afghanistan," said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.
AFGHANISTAN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan sends first consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The first consignment of 1,800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has crossed over to Afghanistan, announced the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry. The consignment is a part of a humanitarian package worth Pakistani Rs 5 billion announced by the country's Prime Minister...
CHARITIES
hawaiitelegraph.com

India supplies next batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): India has supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday. A statement by the MEA stated that the humanitarian assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

As famine stalks Afghanistan, the west is urged to rescue its stricken economy

Afghan farmer Abdul Qaher cannot remember a worse drought. Unable to feed his four children after losing his harvest, he took the drastic decision to sell his possessions and move to the western city of Herat to look for work.Days later, on 15 August the Taliban seized power, triggering an economic meltdown that has tipped millions into poverty and made Afghanistan one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.As the harsh winter sets in, Qaher’s family are among nearly 9 million Afghans perilously close to famine.“The children don’t have warm clothes and it’s becoming very cold. We’re afraid they’ll get sick,”...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Terror, trust deficit fuels trouble on Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan, India

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistan's troubles along its border has increased amid tension with both Afghanistan and India. The border trouble gives grave signals to its military-backed government that exporting terrorism would carry grave consequences, according to Al Arabiya. Earlier, Pakistani Rangers exchanged mortar fire with the Taliban in...
WORLD
dallassun.com

COVID-19: India supplies 5 lakh more Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKBN

US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans

White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy