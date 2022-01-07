ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Revenue Club Expands Its Operations

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Revenue Club, UK golf industry’s largest digital marketing agency and only revenue management service, is expanding to offer its service in new regions. The move comes after another successful year in which the business has grown by 69% by partnering with new clubs and the development of additional Customer Relationship...

Clubs to Hire invests in new stock as golf holiday bookings surge

Clubs to Hire is upping investment in its stock of new clubs for the new season as golf travel begins to open up. The Dublin-based company recently ran a survey to a group of its active users and the results showed that its clients are desperate to get a golf break abroad during 2022.
GOLF
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
MD Golf to retail new STR40 range via online platform

MD Golf has announced its new club line-up for the 2022 season with the introduction of the Superstrong STR40 driver, fairway metal, hybrid, driving iron and wedge offering golfers top quality, affordable products delivered direct to their door. Founded by entrepreneurs Michael Morton and David Millsopp in 1999, MD Golf...
RETAIL
Canaan Expands its Mining Operations with Deployment of Over 10,000 Mining Machines

Canaan Inc., a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it has entered into strategic collaboration agreements with multiple crypto mining firms for joint-mining business in Kazakhstan. On December 22, 2021, the Company successfully launched the last batch of mining machines online under its first phase of deployment in Kazakhstan....
COMPUTERS
Direct Marketing Solutions Announces Acquisition to Expand Operations Coast-to-Coast

Company’s East and West locations solidify commitment to providing best-in-class service to clients. Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS), a world-class, integrated direct marketing company and one of the largest marketing mailers on the West Coast, announced the acquisition of Mailing Services of Pittsburgh’s (MSP) Freedom, Pennsylvania plant assets, expanding the company’s reach to the Eastern part of the United States.
BUSINESS
Sonder Holdings Inc. Expands Canadian Operations With New Properties in Montreal and Toronto

Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, increased its footprint in Canada in 2021, by opening new properties and contracting hundreds of additional units across Montreal and Toronto. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
ECONOMY
England's COVID-19 prevalence steadies at record high - ONS

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall. The Omicron variant has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stripe unveils its operations in Israel

US-based payments processing software company Stripe has launched its operations in Israel, ahead of joining the local market. For now, the company will mainly focus on sales and support operations, with research and development following in the next months. Founded in 2010, Stripe creates payment processing software that allows app...
BUSINESS
Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
Regtech Firm Uppsala Security to Expand its Operations to Cover NFT Custody Area

a provider of security tools and services for Crypto AML/CTF, Transaction Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Transaction Tracking, and Cyber Security announced the expansion of their business in the NFT Custody area, a service that was “not available until now in South Korea.”. As mentioned in a release, we’ve...
ECONOMY
Wales Golf reports 25% increase in club membership since 2019

The number of members at Welsh golf clubs has gone up by almost a quarter in the last two years, with a 13% rise in 2021, according to official Wales Golf figures. That followed an increase of 10% on 2020, putting the membership of Welsh golf clubs comfortably back over the 50,000 figure – a windfall for many clubs in otherwise difficult times with other revenues falling.
GOLF
BAFTA Significantly Expands Operations in North America

LONDON—BAFTA has announced a significant expansion of its North America operations with the formation of its inaugural North America Board and appointments of new board members and officers. As part of the expansion, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz has been named chair of the North America...
BUSINESS
These are the best places to work in the UK, according to Glassdoor

The best places to work in 2022 are those that listen to their employees and “put their people first”, according to a new report from Glassdoor.The US-based website, which allows people to anonymously review employers across the world, has compiled a list of the 50 top places to work in the UK this year.The annual list is based on feedback from UK workers who ranked their employers in several different categories. They completed a company review about their job, their work environment and employer over the past year.They were also asked to share the best reasons to work for their...
ECONOMY
The Sun axes specialist golf correspondent

David Facey, The Sun’s long-serving golf correspondent, has been made redundant as part of a wide-ranging shake up of the media company’s specialist sports coverage. Facey’s contract was terminated at the end December as part as trio of redundancies in the The Sun’s sports department. Rugby union correspondent Jonny Fordham left at the end of November, while cricket correspondent John Etheridge is due to leave at the end of this month following the conclusion of The Ashes tour.
SPORTS
The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

There’s a leadership change at The North Face. VF Corp. announced today the appointment of Nicole Otto to the global brand president role at The North Face, effective June. Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire and return to the UK. Otto, according to VF Corp., will report to chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle, and will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team. “Nicole is the right leader who brings the right capabilities to The North Face brand at the right time,” Rendle said in a statement. “Her global industry experience and deep understanding of consumer engagement strategies...
BUSINESS

