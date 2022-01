I was fortunate to grow up in a household where books and ideas were important. Additionally, my Irish mother’s stories of make-believe encouraged in me a lifelong romance with fantasy, mystery and enchantment. The image of the entranceway to the Mystic & Noank Library included in a recent issue of Bookends is for me a continuing invitation and welcome to that magical world of wonderment and understanding I was lucky to enjoy as a child and even now as an adult.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO