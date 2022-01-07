Snow Piles Up On Long Island, With 9″ In Syosset And 8″ In East Williston

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday’s snow was quick, and for many, manageable.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, some on Long Island woke to more than they expected: 8″ in East Willston, where the Kim sisters delighted in an old-fashioned snow day.

“I felt like a party inside my head,” one told Gusoff.

Long Island eased into its first accumulating snowfall that conveniently fell overnight, but timing made for a messy morning. There were 88 crashes in Suffolk and 50 in Nassau.

Plow crews were not deterred by COVID sick calls.

“They were just happy that I wasn’t sick and I was able to come out,” said plow driver Steven Wilhelmy.

“In a pandemic, at the end of the day, if people are out, we make sure everything gets done,” said Anthony Cordovano.

Nassau County had all available plows on the roads.

“Some of our drivers with COVID, and a significant number of police officers what were out, but we are able to backfill and are fully staffed,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

By midday, blacktop made an appearance. In Syosset, with 9 inches, a determined postal carrier was finding it a mixed bag.

“Just the other side, that street was a disaster. I got stuck three times, just trying to get out, and I come over here and it’s great,” they said.

Doctors warn anyone shoveling of a dangerous combination that can cause heart attacks.

“Pretty strenuous exercise that increases demand by increasing your heart rate and blood pressure, and the cold air that causes our arteries to constrict and provide less blood flow to the heart,” said Dr. On Chen, director of coronary care of Stony Brook Heart Institute.

And hearts were filled with joy amid the seasons first sled-able snow.

“It’s beautiful. All the kids are out having fun. It’s good to be out without a mask and enjoy the fresh air,” one person said.

Crews will be out sanding Friday night. Dropping temperatures mean patches of dangerous black ice.

“The New York State Department responded to Friday’s winter weather event with more than 3,300 supervisors and operators across the state, including more than 360 on Long Island. Although a small percentage of our staff was out due to COVID or quarantine protocols, NYSDOT was fully prepared to respond to the event and effective planning kept all trucks on the road throughout the duration of the storm,” NYSDOT said in a statement.

With some schools closed and many staying home, local businesses were hoping for a boost.

“Lentil chicken noodle soup. I have clam chowder. We have homemade hash with eggs,” said Merari Saravia of Glen’s Dinette.

“We’re hoping some people come out of the house and maybe get a haircut,” said barber James Litrenta.

“Just a fun thing to drive in the snow,” said Ray Urban, who took a test drive for his new jeep with new snow tires.

Jennifer McLogan contributed to this report.