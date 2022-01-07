ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

Snow Piles Up On Long Island, With 9″ In Syosset And 8″ In East Williston

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oktW_0dfMIcsN00

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday’s snow was quick, and for many, manageable.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, some on Long Island woke to more than they expected: 8″ in East Willston, where the Kim sisters delighted in an old-fashioned snow day.

“I felt like a party inside my head,” one told Gusoff.

Long Island eased into its first accumulating snowfall that conveniently fell overnight, but timing made for a messy morning. There were 88 crashes in Suffolk and 50 in Nassau.

Plow crews were not deterred by COVID sick calls.

“They were just happy that I wasn’t sick and I was able to come out,” said plow driver Steven Wilhelmy.

“In a pandemic, at the end of the day, if people are out, we make sure everything gets done,” said Anthony Cordovano.

Nassau County had all available plows on the roads.

“Some of our drivers with COVID, and a significant number of police officers what were out, but we are able to backfill and are fully staffed,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

By midday, blacktop made an appearance. In Syosset, with 9 inches, a determined postal carrier was finding it a mixed bag.

“Just the other side, that street was a disaster. I got stuck three times, just trying to get out, and I come over here and it’s great,” they said.

Doctors warn anyone shoveling of a dangerous combination that can cause heart attacks.

“Pretty strenuous exercise that increases demand by increasing your heart rate and blood pressure, and the cold air that causes our arteries to constrict and provide less blood flow to the heart,” said Dr. On Chen, director of coronary care of Stony Brook Heart Institute.

And hearts were filled with joy amid the seasons first sled-able snow.

“It’s beautiful. All the kids are out having fun. It’s good to be out without a mask and enjoy the fresh air,” one person said.

Crews will be out sanding Friday night. Dropping temperatures mean patches of dangerous black ice.

“The New York State Department responded to Friday’s winter weather event with more than 3,300 supervisors and operators across the state, including more than 360 on Long Island. Although a small percentage of our staff was out due to COVID or quarantine protocols, NYSDOT was fully prepared to respond to the event and effective planning kept all trucks on the road throughout the duration of the storm,” NYSDOT said in a statement.

With some schools closed and many staying home, local businesses were hoping for a boost.

“Lentil chicken noodle soup. I have clam chowder. We have homemade hash with eggs,” said Merari Saravia of Glen’s Dinette.

“We’re hoping some people come out of the house and maybe get a haircut,” said barber James Litrenta.

“Just a fun thing to drive in the snow,” said Ray Urban, who took a test drive for his new jeep with new snow tires.

Check the latest forecast.

Jennifer McLogan contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Djokovic won his court case but few Australians are cheering

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — An Australian judge's stunning dismissal of the government's hasty attempt to deport the world No. 1 men's tennis player is a spectacular defeat for an administration that prides itself on strong borders. Judge Anthony Kelly's ruling that Novak Djokovic be freed to contest the Australian...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Williston, NY
City
Babylon, NY
City
Syosset, NY
City
Nassau, NY
CNN

Home Covid-19 tests must be paid for by health insurers starting Saturday

(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Snow Day#Extreme Weather#Covid#Plow
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy