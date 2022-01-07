Mattie's Call: Jonesboro teen missing following argument with parents

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for your help finding 14-year-old Marquise Cantrell who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a missing person from the 800 block of River Mist Drive in Jonesboro. Upon arrival, police learned Cantrell left his home Thursday morning after an argument with his foster parent. He has not been seen since.

Cantrell is described as being 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black windbreaker, black pants and shoes.

The teen has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Marquise is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.