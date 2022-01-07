ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

Marcus Kocher junior tennis player earns 64 in Boys’ 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlney tennis player Marcus Kocher is ranked 5,747th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They...

eastcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson will resign

Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson is stepping down to spend more time with her family. Peterson, in 10 seasons, compiled a career mark of 231-144. She guided the Mustangs to Class A titles in 2016 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2017. Peterson, who announced her intention to...
OMAHA, NE
WCIA

Big Ten to announce football schedule tweaks

WCIA — The Big Ten will update its 2022 football conference schedule to reflect tweaks made during the 2020 football season. The announcement will come on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network. The Big Ten plays nine conference games, with teams playing all other six teams in their own division and three teams […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Olney, IL
Sports
City
Olney, IL
Sportico

Teen Tennis Star Leylah Fernandez Follows Path Osaka, Williams Paved

Teenage tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who quickly became a fan favorite during her run to the U.S. Open final last fall, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Youth Athletes United, the parent company behind youth sports franchises Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports and JumpBunch. Fernandez will create co-branded tennis and fitness clinics and classes, serving as the first-ever ambassador for the brand and adding to her budding endorsement portfolio. In the aftermath of her U.S. Open success last year, the breakout 19-year-old inked an endorsement deal with Canadian carrier Flair Airlines. She announced a partnership with Canadian apparel company...
TENNIS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake native wins 2022 College Football National Championship

Former Horn Lake Eagle Nakobe Dean can add one more accomplishment to his already impressive resume: 2022 College Football National Champion. Dean helped the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs upset the No. 1 Crimson Tide, 33-18 in the championship game Monday Night in Indianapolis. Dean recorded four tackles in the victory,...
HORN LAKE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy