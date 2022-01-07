ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Are Taco Bells Here In Midland And Odessa About To Bring Back the Awesome Mexican Pizza ?

By Leo
 5 days ago
Please say it's true! I used to love me some Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and was really bummed when it went away from the Taco Bell menu. The Mexican Pizza was taken off the menus in 2020. In fact, there was even a petition to bring it back which was...

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Is Big Rojo-Big Red Flavored Beer Coming To Midland-Odessa HEB’s?

Wow, talk about behind the times! I completely missed the memo that one of my favorite soda flavors of all time Big Red, is now a flavor of beer. I will always have my memories of a fried burrito, Doritos and a Big Red. If you have not tried this combination, don't walk, run to try it for yourself, you'll thank me later. Then they rolled out Big Red Zero not too long ago and even though for a time it was hard to find, because it was sold out everywhere, I finally got my hands on some to try it and I fell even more in love.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Geronimo!. You won't get to...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

My Texas Valentine: 3 Road Trip Getaways That Will Score You BIG Points!

Well, here we are. A smidge over a month away from our favorite Hallmark Holiday... And even if you've got the coolest, most laid-back, and easy-going significant other--you're not gonna wanna mess this up. Because regardless of what they say-they DO want you to think of them and make a fuss over them on Valentine's Day. So-having said that; instead of taking the easy way out and spending money on some chocolates and flowers and a dinner out... Go the extra mile-or MILES--and plan a romantic getaway for the two of you. When was the last time Grandma and Grandpa watched the kiddos for a weekend and you both got out of town and reconnected as a couple? Here are some ideas to keep in mind and check out--BUT DON'T WAIT. These places book fast for holidays like this one. So if you wait until February 13th to try to get a room-you'll be out of luck. That's why we're here to remind you NOW!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Menu Items Whataburger Has Hidden

Ou always hear about your favorite restaurants having hidden menu items, who knew Whataburger was one of them. The list of menu items you may not know includes drinks, breakfast items, burgers, sandwiches, and combo meals. This list is updated as of January 2022. Veggie Sandwich. Grilled cheese sandwich (can...
RESTAURANTS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Former Furr’s Cafeteria In The Odessa Mall Has Now Reopened As This New Restaurant

Who remembers...growing up going with your parents or grandparents to eat at Furr's in the Odessa mall? I sure do! And I would continue to go up until last year when they closed their doors for good after what we thought was temporarily shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic. So myself along with many Odessans wondered what would take its place? And now we have our answer...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top Ten Things To Try At Buc-ees

Let me start out by saying that if you have never been to a Buc-ee's, you are missing out. Some people who have never been to Buc-ee's, always say, "what's the big deal about a gas station. Once you walk in you will understand why. Everyone makes fun of me because I get a basket at when I am there. I can spend hours in Buc-ee's.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Taco Bell#Mexican Food#Taco Day#Tacos#Food Drink#The Mexican Pizza#Bell Mexican#The Pizzazz Pizza
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ladies These Are The Best Months To Buy These 5 Items

It's a new year and that means there are some great after-Christmas sales going on right now. But those will come to an end at some point and we will still be left looking for some good deals. I don't know about you but I'm always down for a sale...semi-annual sale over here, clearance or after-season deals there. Let me help ya out for 2022. Here are the best times of the year to buy these 5 items:
SHOPPING
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Services That Should Exist In Midland Odessa

We've all seen the numerous articles about restaurants and entertainment we wished we had here in the Basin. In & Out Burger, etc etc. Now, let's talk about SERVICES we wish we had here. Because let's face it... This area is unique in many ways with many different forces at work every day to shape our lives, not only on a daily basis but even hourly in some cases. Where do we begin?
MIDLAND, TX
Restaurants
Pizza
Rumor Has It
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

I Saw The Massive New Tesla Factory Being Built Outside Of Austin [PICS]

On a recent trip to the ATX, as I'm doing my usual, sleeping in the passenger seat because I get car sick easily, I was awakened by my chauffeur (my man) saying, 'what the heck? Is that Tesla?' For some reason I shot up in my seat. He didn't say is that a Tesla, he said is that Tesla? So since I know a tiny bit about how Elon Musk made the move to Texas and with him is bringing a new billion dollar factory, it totally piqued my interest.
ECONOMY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland/Odessa Needs a Buc-ee’s Somewhere Close in 2022

If you have never experienced the joy of Buc-ee's, then you are missing out, and that is why we need one either near us or somewhere in Midland/Odessa. If you have ever traveled around East and Central Texas, then you have seen a Buc-ee's on the side of the highway, even the smaller versions are great to stop at or the big huge ones like shown in the picture above.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Animal Rain In Texas–Can It Happen In Midland Odessa?

The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the water spout can't happen here. In case you hadn't heard what happened in Texarkana last week-they had storms come thru that produced water spouts that ended up collecting fish from the waters of Wright Lake, then dumping the White Bass on the residents of the city like rain from the sky. Sounds biblical, doesn't it? There's an actual term for it--"Animal Rain", and it's happened before in other parts of the country and the world. Imagine standing in your backyard or in front of your house and all of a sudden, it's raining fish!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 New Years’ Resolutions For Texas Newbies!

I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
LIFESTYLE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

New Years’ Eve In Odessa Texas

We all have our childhood memories of ringing in the New Year at home with our families. At my house, my mom used to hand out pots and pans from the kitchen with wooden spoons-and at midnight we'd all bang on the pots and pans with our spoons to welcome the new year in. And of course--as you get older--like 7th grade, 8th grade,, high school, so on and so forth... It's not so cool to be up late in your PJs banging on cookware with kitchen utensils--and you trade all that in for parties with your friends and significant others. All a part of growing up--and you look back on those memories of being little and being silly at home with your parents--and you'd give anything to go back there again.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Most Fun, Unique And Unusual Names For Midland Odessa Streets

No matter where you live--street names can vary from everything from numbers like "1st Avenue", etc to letters like "A Street".... There are common names like the names of states ("Illinois Street", "Louisiana", "Kentucky", "Kansas", even "Texas", etc). Those names--the names of Ssates--always seem to be the streets that go thru downtown areas. Also names of things like alcohol (Bourbon street, etc). Some can be unique, odd, and strange street names. We have all of them here in the Permian Basin. A combination consisting of numbers (42nd in Odessa as an example) or maybe even things like "County Road X" and "State Highway X"--to nouns like "University" street. Some have more than one pronunciation like "Cerrillos Avenue"... In English, you would pronounce the two L's. In Spanish--it would be Cerr REE os. Depending on the neighborhood, they can be pretty creative, too. Like "Conquistador"--meaning Spanish Conqueror. We also can't leave out character names as street names--like "Friar Tuck".
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

