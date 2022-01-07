Plughugger releases Cellos of Darkness for Spectrasonics Omnisphere

Nashville, TN… January 5, 2022 – GRAMMY®, Dove and two-time K-LOVE Fan Award winner Mandisa is set to release Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy March 15, 2022. The personal memoir marks Mandisa’s inaugural title in partnership with K-LOVE Books. She’ll discuss the project for the first time on television on “Good Morning America” March 16 when she sits down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview. The book is now available for pre-order HERE, and those who purchase directly through K-LOVE Books will receive an additional bonus chapter. A media review copy is available here.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO