Entertainment

Plughugger releases Cellos of Darkness for Spectrasonics Omnisphere

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlughugger has announced a brand new sound library for the Omnisphere virtual instrument by Spectrasonics. Cellos of Darkness delivers a cinematic and ambient collection entirely based on the sound...

rekkerd.org

rekkerd.org

ADSR Sounds launches Omnisphere Keys by BFractal Music

ADSR Sounds has introduced BFractal Music’s latest sound library Omnisphere Keys, a collection of 50 presets for the Omnisphere virtual instrument from Spectrasonics. The sounds are suitable for music production of Lo-Fi, Hip Hop, RnB, Soul, Chill and similar styles. If you’re looking for some soulful, jazzy, pop, Lo-fi,...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

D-Fused releases Infinite Color Vol. 5 for RC-20 Retro Color

ADSR Sounds has introduced a new pack of presets for the RC-20 Retro Color effect plugin by XLN Audio by D-Fused Sounds. Infinite Color Vol. 5 delivers a fresh palette of presets specifically targeted to add texture and originality to your drums and melodies. “Infinite Color” is perfect for add...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Blind Audio releases Abyss Deep Dubstep sample pack

Loopmasters has launched a new collection of dark and dirty Dubstep sounds by the Blind Audio label: Abyss Deep Dubstep. Naturally, Abyss has a strong focus on low-end energy; Subby basslines take center stage, with lots of grit and saturation to make them stand out in the mix, while textured synth sounds and hard-pounding drums bring it all together to create an essential collection worthy of any serious Dubstep connoisseur.
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Muletone Audio releases Brazilian Series: Tamborim 2 for Kontakt

Muletone Audio has announced the availability of its new Kontakt instrument library Brazilian Series: Tamborim 2, featuring a collection of over 60 loops, in addition to single hits recorded with 2 types of tamborims. The library includes a performance of percussion Guru Robson Batata, bringing an extensive variation of rhythms...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

LoFi Boom Bap sample pack by Floating Anarchy

Alliant Audio has released its first artist edition pack LoFi Boom Bap, featuring a collection of loops and one shots by Floating Anarchy. Whether it’s the head-nodding drums (clean or with his signature crunchy processing), the abundance of smooth and inspiring instrument loops, the MIDI chord progressions, or mega amount of FX, we are sure this collection will help you to fill your tracks to the max with enticing grooves and chilled out beats.
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Spitfire Audio launches Originals: Cinematic Frozen Strings

The fourteenth installment in the Originals series of instant writing tools by Spitfire Audio features brand new recordings are that are inspired by the visceral, glacial tones of Albion Tundra, which captures a characteristically Scandinavian sound with a 100-piece orchestra playing never-before-sampled techniques, at the very edge of silence. Cinematic...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Ascension Drum & Bass and Ambient Moods 2 by LP24 Audio

Loopmasters has released LP24’s latest sample pack Ascension Drum n Bass, an elevated sound collection that aims to take drum and bass tracks to new heights. Ascension Drum n Bass includes 220 bleeding-edge loops and one-shot sounds. Discover evolving and pulsating deep FM bass loops, articulated kinetic drum sequences, and a mix of synth beasts, horns, impacts, resonant tones, sweepers, and unique sonic ambiences to fill in your productions. Also included are kick, snare, hi-hat, and percussion one-shot samples to load into your samplers and sequencers. Ascension Drum n Bass is an expansive set of raw sonic power. A true balance of tactile rhythm meets open tonalities.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Thick Sounds releases Digitized Drum & Bass 3 sample pack

Following the successful volumes one and two, Thick Sounds has returned with Digitized Drum & Bass 3, a fresh batch of loops, one shots and synth presets that aim to deliver a mind-blowing and colorful journey through the most synthetic side of Drum & Bass. Influenced by artists like Subfocus,...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
rekkerd.org

Synthwave Nostalgia – Vocal Pack by Vocal Roads

Loopmasters has released an emotional, nostalgic Synthwave pack from international sample pack legends Vocal Roads. Synthwave Nostalgia – Vocal Pack has been put together to kickstart inspiration and help you instantly achieve a professional sound. This 120-130BPM vocal pack includes all the sounds you need to enhance the feelings...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Big Fish Audio releases Press Play: Modern Synthwave Construction Kits

Big Fish Audio has announced the release of its new multi-format sample library Press Play: Modern Synthwave, featuring a collection of construction kits with an up to date take on the sounds of a bygone era. Produced using some of the most legendary gear of the analog days, you can...
ELECTRONICS
canadianbeats.ca

Fall In Autumn releases new single, “This Dark Night”

With the change in seasons, as autumn is eclipsed by winter, something wicked this way comes; the elegantly eerie new project, FALL IN AUTUMN, which pervades your senses as autumn ends and dark nights overtake us. Led by Jennifer McInnis, who is responsible for all vocals and instrumentation aside from...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Dark Funeral Release New Song “Let the Devil In”

Oday Swedish black metal pioneers Dark Funeral present the first single and video “Let the Devil In,” taken off their upcoming full-length album We Are the Apocalypse, which will be released on March 18, 2022 via Century Media Records. The unforgiving darkness of this brand-new track perfectly fits...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Lofi Melodic Beats sample pack by Dabro Music

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack from the Dabro Music label. Lofi Melodic Beats features a collection of royalty-free vinyl-style samples. Lofi Melodic Beats will bring you powerful drums, trembling melodies, sweet guitars and deep synthesizers. Containing 570 MB, you will find dizzy sounds combined with modern trends. Using...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

GuDa Audio releases Eko creative echo effect plugin

GuDa Audio has announced the release of a new echo plugin for Windows and Mac. Swedish for echo, Eko includes chorus, tape flutter, filtering, and saturation for a non static evolving echo. The delay time can be set freely or synced to host with all common timing including triplet and...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Alonso Sound releases Revealed Serum FX Vol. 2

Alonso Sound has introduced the new Revealed series sound pack Serum FX Volume 2, a collection of 64 presets for the Serum synthesizer and over 200 samples to customize your own signature FX. From Downlifters, Stabs, Impacts, Alarms, Stingers, Uplifters, Noise, and more, you’ll have creative control to craft and...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Nouveau Baroque releases Fragments sample pack

Nouveau Baroque has announced the release of a new collection of 125 royalty-free percussion and melodic-based top loops and add-ons. Over 1 month of hard work inside the pack designed perfectly for the music producers seeking new top loops and melodic add onns with authentic tribal, deep, unusual, experimental, rhythmic and organic sounding.
MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

Mandisa To Release “Out Of The Dark” Book March 15

Nashville, TN… January 5, 2022 – GRAMMY®, Dove and two-time K-LOVE Fan Award winner Mandisa is set to release Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy March 15, 2022. The personal memoir marks Mandisa’s inaugural title in partnership with K-LOVE Books. She’ll discuss the project for the first time on television on “Good Morning America” March 16 when she sits down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview. The book is now available for pre-order HERE, and those who purchase directly through K-LOVE Books will receive an additional bonus chapter. A media review copy is available here.
NASHVILLE, TN
rekkerd.org

Vintage Drum Samples releases Funky Drummer for Kontakt & Wav

Vintage Drum Samples has announced the release of a sample library that brings the drum sound that is inescapable and indispensable in music history. Funky Drummer delivers the drum sound inspired by legendary American drummer Clyde Stubblefield. The FUNKY DRUMMER is probably one of the world’s most famous drum loop...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Save on Cult Hip Hop Sound with NI’s Burnt Hues & Stacks Bundle

Native Instruments has launched a promotion on the Stacks Play Series instruments and Burnt Hues Expansion, offering a discount on a bundle of both products for the next few days. Double-down on raw cuts and loose textures with a match made in hip hop heaven, packed to the nines with...
HIP HOP
rekkerd.org

Save 73% on Vocal Gems Collection by Rast Sound

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week sale on the Vocal Gems Collection, a collection of choir and vocal sample libraries offered at a discount of over 70% off the regular price. The Vocal Gems Collection brings 3 of Rast Sound’s popular choir & vocal libraries: Choirs Boutique, Childrens’ Choir...
RETAIL

