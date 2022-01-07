Plughugger releases Cellos of Darkness for Spectrasonics Omnisphere

Loopmasters has released LP24’s latest sample pack Ascension Drum n Bass, an elevated sound collection that aims to take drum and bass tracks to new heights. Ascension Drum n Bass includes 220 bleeding-edge loops and one-shot sounds. Discover evolving and pulsating deep FM bass loops, articulated kinetic drum sequences, and a mix of synth beasts, horns, impacts, resonant tones, sweepers, and unique sonic ambiences to fill in your productions. Also included are kick, snare, hi-hat, and percussion one-shot samples to load into your samplers and sequencers. Ascension Drum n Bass is an expansive set of raw sonic power. A true balance of tactile rhythm meets open tonalities.
