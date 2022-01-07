Basketball: Garrison Lady Troopers remain undefeated

After two narrow, historic wins for Blaine basketball, the boys lost 64-51 to an undefeated Lynden Christian Monday night in the Blaine High School gymnasium. The Borderites came into the game on the back of beating Lynden and Anacortes for the first time since the WIAA Northwest Conference began. Before Christmas, Blaine hosted Lynden and won 49-44. It was the first time they had beaten the Lions since the 1992-93 season. The boys then traveled to Anacortes January 3 and beat the Seahawks 44-43 in a tight, defensive game. Blaine had not beat Anacortes in 17 years.

BLAINE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO