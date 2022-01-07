ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Telford United's home double header with Southport and Curzon Ashton off due to Covid

By Jonny Drury
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFC Telford United's home double header against Southport and Cuzron Ashton have both been called off after a number of players were forced into self-isolation over Covid rules. A...

www.shropshirestar.com

Boy, 9, hurt when flare set off by AFC Telford away fans

A nine-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after several flares were set off by AFC Telford United fans at an away game, the club said. Three flares were believed to have been set off by a "small minority of away supporters" at Sunday's National League North clash in Chester. The boy...
Shropshire Star

AFC Telford United capture defender Jordan Piggott on short term loan

AFC Telford United have bolstered their defence with the short-term loan signing of Jordan Piggott from Solihull Moors. The 22-year-old centre-half joins the Bucks from the National League outfit for a month – with the option to extend beyond that. The youngster began his career at West Bromwich Albion...
PREMIER LEAGUE
