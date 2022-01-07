ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Troy Police Investigating Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Dead

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy police are still trying to track down who pulled the trigger in a double shooting that...

ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
Shore News Network

Montgomery police searching for suspects wanted for New Year’s Day murder

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Montgomery Police Department seeks assistance from the public regarding an investigation involving a subject shot and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at about 3:11 pm, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to Mobile Road near Beecher Street in reference to a subject shot. There, contact was made with an adult male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators released photos of a male and female. The pictured subjects are wanted for questioning in connection to this investigation.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Oxygen

Mom Whose Son Drowned Found Shot To Death Along With Other Son Months Later

A Pittsburgh mother who recently lost her son to drowning has been found shot to death along with another son and relative. Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, her 13-year-old son Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28 were found shot to death in their home during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, December 31, local WTAE-TV reports. It’s not clear how Hill was related to the mother and son.
#Police
WGN News

Man arrested after 17-year-old’s body found in Harvey alley

HARVEY, Ill. — Police provided an update Friday on the death investigation of a 17-year-old whose body was set on fire and found in a Harvey alley. Isaiah Davis’ body was found in an alley near 149th Street and Washtenaw Avenue on Oct. 28. During a press conference Friday morning, Harvey investigators said the man […]
HARVEY, IL
The Independent

Father shoots dead 16-year-old daughter believing she’s an intruder

A 16-year-old girl whom police said was mistaken for a house intruder was fatally shot by her father in Ohio.The incident took place early Wednesday on the Southeast Side of Columbus, Ohio, with police being called to an address on Piper Ridge Drive at around 4.30 am. It is alleged that someone inside the house had shot at what they believed to be an intruder, following the home’s security system being activated. As the Columbus Dispatch reports, the call was made by the mother of teenager Janae Hairston, who, according to the report, had just been shot in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Charges Filed in the Deadly Shooting of a Deer Hunter

Authorities in Ontario County have filed charges in the deadly shooting of a deer hunter from Gorham. It happened on Thanksgiving Day when 61-year-old Kevin Hudson of Clifton Springs was hunting in Phelps with 28-year-old Zachary Barse. Sheriff's deputies Hudson fired from his tree stand at what he thought was...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
Salem man charged in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead

SALEM, Ore. — A 26-year-old Salem man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in a hit-and-run that left a 16-year-old dead. Deputies allege Armando Rodarte Jr. struck the teenager with a red Honda Civic on Christmas Day just after 2 a.m. on Lancaster Drive NE near Ward Drive.
SALEM, OR
WDVM 25

Man arrested after shooting one in eye and killing another

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have arrested Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20-years-old, of Alexandria, after two separate shooting incidents, leaving one dead and another injured. Officials said at around 6:22 p.m., FCPD found 18-year-old Kebbren Isaiah Leigh-Gaye, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Leigh-Gaye was taken to the hospital, […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Miami

Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Turns Down Plea Deal

One of two suspects charged in the 2020 killing of a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has turned down a plea deal that would have given him 30 years in prison. Antonio Robinson had initially agreed to the deal in which he would have to admit to being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting in July 2020 that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old Byron Thompson Killed In New Year’s Day Shooting Near Temple University: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the teenager killed in the New Year’s Day shooting near Temple University as 16-year-old Byron Thompson. The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Thompson, who lived in Trenton, was shot in the back of the head and killed. Four other victims were injured during the shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and his right thigh and placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to police. Another 27-year-old man was shot in his left leg.  A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her left leg, police say. The last victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in her groin. They were all placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made in the shooting. It’s currently under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tulsa Police Searching For Three Suspects In Fatal Shooting

Tulsa police are searching for three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Officials say a man and another person were approached by the suspects at 41 North Florence Avenue, and the man was shot in the head following an altercation. His identity is still unknown. Tulsa PD are searching for two men and a woman believed to be involved in the shooting.
TULSA, OK
CBS Chicago

Investigation Shows 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Died Of Hypothermia, Body Was Burned After He Died

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — An autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Damari was first reported missing by his family last week and was believed to be in extreme danger. But authorities said the family’s story about how he disappeared after going to a party with his sister was not true – and his mother and two siblings are now charged in connection with his death. We already knew little Damari was...
GARY, IN
Charges filed against two people in the death of Carly Schaaf

(Lincoln, NE) -- Two people are charged in connection to the murder of a 23 year old Lincoln woman. On Friday, the Lincoln Police Department announced that Joesef Barraza and Rachel Pageler have been charged in connection to the death of Carly Schaaf. Investigators say Schaaf was reported missing on May 19th, 2021. Family and friends of Carly indicated that no one had seen or spoken with Carly since May 17th. During this investigation, police say it was determined that personal items had been left in Carly’s home that were unusual for her to leave behind. Due to these suspicious circumstances, an investigation into Carly’s disappearance began. LPD says early on in the investigation, details emerged to suggest that Barraza may have been in contact with Carly around the time she went missing.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Baltimore

22-Year-Old Man Killed In Baltimore County Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, January 8. Just before 8:45 p.m., officials responded to the 4600 block of Horizon Circle for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Deonte Blick suffering from gunshot wounds. The possible suspect(s) fled from the scene before the police arrived. First responders attempted to provide aid, but Blick was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit, who responded to the scene, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

62-Year-Old Stabbed In The Back Of The Neck In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in North Philadelphia. This happened around 4:32 p.m. Sunday. The department said the man was stabbed once in the back of the neck. The initial report came from the corner of North 26th and West Cambria Streets. Investigators are trying to figure out where the stabbing originally happened. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

