Troy Police Investigating Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the teenager killed in the New Year’s Day shooting near Temple University as 16-year-old Byron Thompson. The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Thompson, who lived in Trenton, was shot in the back of the head and killed. Four other victims were injured during the shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and his right thigh and placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to police. Another 27-year-old man was shot in his left leg. A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her left leg, police say. The last victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in her groin. They were all placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made in the shooting. It’s currently under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

