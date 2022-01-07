Troy Police Investigating Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Dead

(Lincoln, NE) -- Two people are charged in connection to the murder of a 23 year old Lincoln woman. On Friday, the Lincoln Police Department announced that Joesef Barraza and Rachel Pageler have been charged in connection to the death of Carly Schaaf. Investigators say Schaaf was reported missing on May 19th, 2021. Family and friends of Carly indicated that no one had seen or spoken with Carly since May 17th. During this investigation, police say it was determined that personal items had been left in Carly’s home that were unusual for her to leave behind. Due to these suspicious circumstances, an investigation into Carly’s disappearance began. LPD says early on in the investigation, details emerged to suggest that Barraza may have been in contact with Carly around the time she went missing.
