Veterans home in Kosciusko to host job fair

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
President Biden on Tuesday gave his full-throated endorsement for changing Senate rules to allow federal voting rights legislation to pass via a simple majority instead of a 60-vote threshold. Biden has in the past expressed an openness to tweaking Senate rules, such as reinstating the talking filibuster. But in Tuesday’s...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Sen. Harry Reid was recalled Wednesday as a “legendary leader” as colleagues and friends gathered at the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the Senate.
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation. The apology, which stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, was Johnson’s...
An American Airlines flight preparing to take off from Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls, CBS Miami reports. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement and said the passenger was taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to...
New York (CNN Business) — Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.
Some hearts are made of gold, but one man’s is now made entirely of a pig after he has undergone the world’s first successful heart transplant from a genetically modified pig to save his life, according to a recent New York Times report. "It’s working and it looks...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
