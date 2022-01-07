Pokémon GO: How to counter Heatran in raids

Heatran is fiery foe to go up against in Pokémon GO. If you encounter this Pokémon in Raids, when facing off against enemies in battles, or perhaps in a gym, you need to know the best ways to take it down. This guide will assume you’re fighting Heatran in a Raid – its most powerful incarnation by far – but of course these tips will apply when fighting Heatran in any situation in Pokémon GO.

If you’re having trouble when battling against this hot-headed monster, just read through our detailed guide below and you’ll soon be able to take down Heatran no matter where you find it.

Heatran: Weaknesses

In the role of a fifth-level raid boss, Heatran commands 49,192 Competition Points (CP). After defeating the monster, you can capture it with a strength between 2,058 and 2,681 CP. The most powerful specimens appear in clear weather and snow. The Fire and Steel-type Pokémon is imbued with several resistances – the most effective moves are limited to the Water, Fighting and Ground types. Ground is easily the type which deals the most damage, is therefore what our list below focuses on.

Heatran: Best Counters

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power) Landorus (Therian Forme) (Mud Shot, Earthquake) Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earth Power) Landorus (Incarnate Forme) (Mud Shot, Earth Power) Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake) Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run) Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake) Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power) Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake) Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake) Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake) Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake) Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power) Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Ground attacks deliver double the punch because the Fire and Steel types have a common weakness in them. It’s easy to see the impact of this by the fact that the powerful Mega Blastoise – usually a mighty DPS guarantor – only appears at the bottom of the list. If you want to bring Heatran to its knees quickly, Ground attacks are the easiest way to go.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.