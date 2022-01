Mega Aerodactyl has been unleashed in Pokémon GO and nests in the Mega Raids. In this guide, we’ll show you how to tame the flying dinosaur. Mega Aerodactyl ensures that every Pokémon category in Pokémon GO has a Mega evolution – the primeval flyer has immediately risen to become the best Rock-type attacker for Raids and will be a strong addition to your team. In the long run, new Mega Evolutions and even some Shadow Pokémon will overshadow the Fossil creature, but Mega Aerodactyl could become an important part of your Raid activities for a long time to come. To be able to evolve your own Mega Aerodactyl, you need the Mega Energy for the species – you can get that from Mega Raids.

