NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 30s. A great afternoon to check out the trails as temperatures climb into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Maybe you can stretch your legs on a lunch break. We have a stretch of gorgeous days ahead, so it is a great time to get the car washed! Today is the start of a warming trend that pushes temperatures back to near 70° by Friday afternoon. Clouds increase Friday with strong southerly winds developing, sustained 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. If you are...

