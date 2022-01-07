'Completely irresponsible': Trudeau slams partying passengers in viral video

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a "slap in the face" to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating. After videos of the incident when viral, several airlines refused to fly the passengers back home, the Canadian Press reports.
TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans should avoid travel to Canada due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 cases in that country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The agency placed Canada under a Level 4 travel health notice, which is the highest category...
A federal court on Tuesday ruled the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Facebook can proceed, giving the government a major victory as it tries to break up the company for monopolistic behavior. The decision marks a significant setback for the social media giant, which is accused of abusing...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a high-stakes showdown Wednesday in Parliament that could help defuse a crisis over claims that he and his staff held broke coronavirus lockdown rules with illicit parties — or fan the flames even further. Opponents and allies alike want...
Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out...
Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II declared 1992 an annus horribilis. Three of her children's weddings collapsed. Royal scandals rocked the crown. And part of Windsor Castle was destroyed by fire. 2020 and 2021 easily qualify as annus horribilis. COVID-19, environmental and humanitarian disasters and fundamental questions over the ability of democracies...
Canada’s Quebec province plans to tax people who do not get vaccinated against Covid amid a surge in Omicron cases.At a briefing on Tuesday, Quebec’s premier Francois Legault said: “Those who refuse to get their first doses in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution.”“The majority are asking that there be consequences. ... It’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population that have made some sacrifices. We owe them.”While the details of the financial penalty is still being worked out, Mr Legault said it would be “significant” and no less than than...
Indonesia opened its coronavirus booster campaign to the public Wednesday as the country records rising infections driven by the Omicron variant.
The free shots will be given to the elderly and at-risk residents as a priority, but will be available to everyone who received their second dose six months prior, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision.
The boosters will be administered as half doses -- which a local study confirmed was sufficient protection against the virus -- due to supply shortages, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
