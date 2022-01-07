Positive Covid cases triple in Niagara, hospitalizations low

A lab technician heads to the COVID-19 mobile testing lab in Big Lots Plaza in Lockport after collecting a sample from a motorist on Tuesday. Demand for testing is high amid the omicron surge that gained traction during the holidays. (Dan Cappellazzo / contributor)

Positive cases of the COVID-19 virus tripled in Niagara County within the past seven days from 952 testing positive between Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 and then 2,916 testing positive between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.

The reasons for this could be multiple, Niagara County Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton explained Thursday, and noted that this week has been the busiest of the entire pandemic.

Much like last year, the number of COVID-19 cases have spiked directly after the holidays.

“We know one place it’s not coming from,” Stapleton said. “It’s not coming from the schools. The school’s environment is probably the safest environment you can have. You know people at schools? They wear their masks. They socially distance. They are aware of whether somebody has symptoms or if somebody was in a close proximity of a positive case. They know all those things.

“It’s the activities outside of school that are causing it. There are parties at persons’ homes. There’s birthday parties. Football parties. There’s all these things.”

Stapleton said he was not against people having their freedoms but stressed that with freedom comes responsibility.

“We’re saying if you want to enjoy yourself and want to be around others, then you need to be vaccinated and boosted,” he said. “That’s your best protection.”

Another reason for the spike may be the availability of take-home tests, which Stapleton said were plentiful before the holidays. People are able to test themselves, he said, and with more testing comes more positive results.

“There’s a dozen new at-home tests available,” he said. “I think people are just getting tested. They’re doing what health officials at the state and federal levels are saying – ‘Get tested before you go to meet with your family if you’re not vaccinated,’ – doing those types of things. I think that’s part of it.”

The omicron variant is also much more transmittable, Stapleton added.

“That’s probably impacting it more than anything,” he said. “At the same time it is less fatal. The numbers show, even though the numbers have tripled almost, the hospitalizations have not. In fact, the hospitals are probably in better shape, in terms of capacity, now than they were three weeks ago when the numbers were 900, compared to the 2,900 we have now.”

Stapleton said eventually the omicron variant infections will supersede the delta variant in cases. Right now they're neck and neck, he said.

Formerly, the Niagara County DOH had done its own record keeping of different aspects of the virus’s spread and the fight for higher vaccination numbers, but because of the logistics of keeping record of new cases, as well as hospitalization, deaths, recoveries and vaccination, Stapleton also gave a short statement written statement, Thursday, in which he said the county would be pulling its information from the state’s data pool from now on.

“We are going to rely on information tracked by New York state in regards to Niagara County and the Western New York region, which is very extensive and provides many different data points beyond what we have traditionally put in our report,” Stapleton said. “We will report once a week on the latest data from the state, but any member of the public can visit the state site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york for daily updates. Along with that change, we will be no longer updating the county heat maps that showed COVID-19 cases by locality.”

The newest numbers show that 855 more residents since last week have received at least one vaccine dose. Stapleton said that he was pleased that the county’s vaccination clinics are held successfully, sometimes seeing entire families coming in for boosters and first and second doses of the vaccine.

“The overwhelming percentage of people who die is people who are not vaccinated,” he said. “… If you want to stay healthy, out of the hospital, alive? You get vaccinated. That vaccination, along with the booster, increases your protection.

"Does it completely stop you from getting a positive? No, we know that’s not the case, but we do know – based on the numbers – that it keeps you from going to hospital and likely keeps you from death, as well.”