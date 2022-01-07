ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Women's Basketball Blown Out at Boston College

By Collin Helwig
 5 days ago
Syracuse did well to stay afloat early on Thursday night, even paddling upstream with a 6-2 lead about halfway through their game’s first quarter. But soon after, a burgundy and gold tidal wave took form, sweeping them away Boston College went on to beat the Orange by a 95-71 score.

The Eagles would dominate in all facets at the offensive end, but their 3-point shooting first helped them establish their advantage on the scoreboard. During a two-minute stretch to begin the second quarter, the Eagles knocked down four triples, inflating their small lead into double-digits in the blink of an eye.

Boston College’s clean ball movement and spacing from those made threes helped them stretch out Syracuse’s zone, and after doing that, they began bullying the Orange around the rim, almost scoring at will to finish with 50 points in the paint. They also won on the boards with a +16 advantage, largely thanks to Maria Gakdeng and Dontavia Waggoner, who both finished with nine rebounds each.

Syracuse tried to keep stride but did not find the same open looks as their opponents, shooting 33.3% from the field compared to the Eagles who shot 57.6%. Teisha Hyman still came through with a solid effort, adding 17 points while shooting 7-15 from the field. Alaina Rice matched that with 17 points herself, going 3-5 from downtown.

But beyond those two, the Orange struggled to find much rhythm offensively, only finding buckets in transition for large portions of the game.

By dropping Thursday night's contest, Syracuse hands Boston College their second win against them since both programs moved into the ACC, as well as their first conference victory of the year. With this contest coming as just the second game for the Orange since December 18th, rust might stand more responsible for their issues tonight rather than anything else. Hopefully they shake it off though, as they find themselves slated to face three ranked opponents in their next four games.

Next up for Syracuse is welcoming #17 Duke to the Dome on Sunday.

