ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Kevin Hart says guest starring on ‘Shark Tank’ was an ‘amazing moment’

By Danielle Long
1057kokz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now add Shark to the long list of titles held by Kevin Hart when the actor, investor, and entrepreneur joins as a guest Shark on Friday night’s episode of ABC’s Shark Tank. The moment is one that Hart says is “amazing” and praises Sharks Mark...

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Kevin Hart Just Recapped His Biggest 2021 Moments, Including That Funny Don Cheadle Interview

The end of any year always signals plenty of retrospectives in Hollywood. We talk about the best and worst of just about everything, who had stand-out years, and the most unforgettable moments. Leave it to the always-busy Kevin Hart to do his own retrospective of 2021. From his Netflix domination to that viral awkward moment with Don Cheadle, he covered it all – and reminded us what an incredible year he had.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Newest Investor to Guest Star on 'Shark Tank' Is a Pretty Big Fish

Living the American dream comes at a price — one that the hungry investors on Shark Tank are willing to pay. Season 13 is well underway and the stakes are high. Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Barbara Corcoran have spent more than a decade on-air going head-to-head in the tank. But every now and then, a guest investor steps in to shake things up.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Corcoran
Person
Kevin O'leary
Person
Lori Greiner
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Kevin Hart
Cartoon Brew

On ‘Shark Tank,’ Kevin Hart And Mark Cuban Invested $500K In Animation Producer Black Sands

It’s rare for indie animation producers to talk money with billionaires on tv. Courtesy of Shark Tank, that’s just what we got last week. The owners of Black Sands Entertainment, an entertainment company focused on telling fresh stories about the Black experience, found themselves haggling with entrepreneur Mark Cuban and comedian Kevin Hart on the reality business show. Having started out in comics, Black Sands is now expanding into animation and looking for capital.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Shark Tank: Snactiv, Candi, Black Sands Entertainment, & Kevin Hart!

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to be seeing Snactiv, Cardi, Black Sands Entertainment, Smart Tire Company, and a surprise guest! Kevin Hart will be the guest Shark entering the episode, and he’s about as famous as anyone who’s been on the show. Below, we’ve got both...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Abc Audio
dailyeasternnews.com

Eastern alum to enter the Shark Tank Friday

Eastern alum and former Eastern football team member Keithan Hedrick and his wife, Quiante, will appear on the Jan. 7 episode of Shark Tank, a show that allows entrepreneurs to pitch their products or businesses to investors. The Hedricks will be featured pitching their business, Candi, to the “sharks” as...
TV & VIDEOS
Bakersfield Californian

Kevin Hart show at Fox Theater sells out within hours

It will be a Sunday funday for the lucky few who were able to snag tickets to Kevin Hart's show at the Fox Theater this weekend. Announced Tuesday around noon, tickets for the comedian's show on Sunday were sold out within hours. Along with requiring all attendees show proof of...
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary on how he lost weight: 'Now I’m never hungry'

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary may be bulking up his portfolio with cryptocurrency these days, but he is slimming down his weight. The 5’10” millionaire businessman is currently 164 pounds, after dropping 20 pounds late last year. O’Leary tells Yahoo Finance Live he was incentivized to shed those pandemic pounds after his annual medical checkup revealed he had high blood pressure.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits. One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.
NFL
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy