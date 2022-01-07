ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown: What we know about WR’s ‘cover-up’ allegations; Buccaneers’ response; NFL future

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Brown was released Thursday by the...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
Person
Antonio Brown
FanSided

Did Chase Claypool pull an Antonio Brown after Steelers win in Baltimore?

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool gave fans a taste of the locker room festivities after Pittsburgh beat the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have been eliminated from the playoffs going into the final week of the season, but it certainly looked unlikely they’d see the postseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release I UNDISPUTED

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back. On a recent podcast, AB called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real GM in Tampa and asking why he was on a prove-it deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote: 'can't do bleep by himself.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB turning against Brady.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mic’d Up Rob Gronkowski Made Sure To Ask Tom Brady For One More Catch — For $500,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Contract incentives are a popular topic of conversation down in Tampa. Last week, after shooting his way off the team, Antonio Brown complained about the Bucs giving him a “prove-it” deal that required him to produce on the field in order to earn the contract’s full value. In doing so, he pointed at Rob Gronkowski as an example of a Bucs teammate getting paid more guaranteed money as a result of his friendship with Brady. Brown also reportedly asked the Bucs to guarantee his incentive bonuses prior to the Week 17 game at the Jets. Brown could have easily earned some extra money...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

Tom Brady is 44 years old and still making NFL history. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback set the league record for most completions in a season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also broke the Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a season. It’s quite the accomplishment for...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Insists Buccaneers ‘Are In The Wrong’ For Releasing Wide Receiver

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has not been a particularly sympathetic figure over the past seven days. That is, to everybody but his own lawyer. Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, fired off eight tweets on Sunday morning, insisting that his client was improperly treated by the Buccaneers following Brown’s midgame departure from the team. Burstyn accused the Buccaneers of concocting a “bogus scheme to engineer a way to cut AB” by demanding that he see a specific surgeon for evaluation. According to Burstyn, Brown’s camp was in contact with the doctor about setting up a time that worked for both...
NFL

Comments / 0

