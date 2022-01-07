Virtual Naturopathic Medicine Experience on January 27

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, will discuss positive and adverse childhood experiences at upcoming PACEs at PSS workshops.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “PACEs at PSS”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a virtual session on Monday, January 24th at 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO