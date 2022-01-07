CES: Beyond driver monitoring – Q&A with Smart Eye

By squinting hard, you could see the metaverse everywhere at CES 2022. With a more open, more critical eye, you might not see it anywhere, or at least not yet in focus. “Metaverse” is the current label to apply to technologies that might have been described as 3D social worlds, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, or XR (a superset of VR, AR, and MR) at past shows. Ever since Facebook rebranded under Meta as its corporate name, and proclaimed creating 3D social environments linked to its Oculus headsets as a major new company direction, the metaverse buzz has been building. Still, we’re a long way from seeing the emergence of the kind of metaverse depicted in Ready Player One or Snow Crash — a network of networks where user avatars can move between 3D worlds as easily as a web user can navigate between websites.

