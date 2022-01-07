Beaver Creek to welcome new beginners facility

Never run a step? Or was it so long ago you can barely remember? Perhaps you’ve tried running before, but not managed to keep it up. Either way, you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter whether you want to run for fun, for health, for personal challenge or for competition, the rules are the same – we start easy and progress slowly. This is the best way to introduce your body to running, because it allows time for your fitness level to respond and adapt. If you rush it, you’re more likely to end up feeling sore, tired and disillusioned – and fall off the wagon.

