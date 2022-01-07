ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Beaver Creek to welcome new beginners facility

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaver Creek ski resort in Colorado is preparing for the opening of the new McCoy Park. The 250-acre facility will make its debut on Monday. This expansive terrain has been designed to...

burlington-record.com

WATCH: Two moose hit the slopes in Steamboat Springs

Well here’s something you don’t ski every day. Two moose hit the slopes in Steamboat Springs Ski Resort this week and were caught on video by a skier. According to a discussion in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group, the animals hopped on near the Thunderhead Express lift.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Couple Explores State’s Lost Ski Areas

This story was originally published on April 17, 2018. LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lot of people might be surprised to know that Colorado has more than 130 “lost” ski resorts. Geneva Basin (credit: History Colorado) Littleton couple Caryn and Peter Boddie spent a year and half writing two books on the topic. Peter and Caryn Boddie (credit: CBS) Their travels took them all over the state — including places like Georgetown, Estes Park, Tabernash, Cheyenne Mountain and even Greeley. One book explores old resorts on the Front Range and northern mountains. The other looks at the state’s central and southern mountains. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you’d go to a...
COLORADO STATE
bulverdespringbranchchamber.com

Happy New Year from Spring Creek Gardens

We can't believe 2022 is already here! We had a fabulous year in 2021 and we are so grateful to all of you who wandered through the gates last year. We hope to continue to serve you throughout the new year!. So much changed at Spring Creek Gardens in the...
LIFESTYLE
Cape May County Herald

Welcoming In the New Year’s Catches

Happy New Year everyone! The first issue of the year finds light action in our area. That doesn’t mean that nothing happened, but with the holiday on the weekend and people traveling to and fro, the time for fishing was at a premium. Some anglers fished right before the...
CBS Boston

Six New England Ski Resorts Make Best In US List

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (CBS) — New Englanders looking to hit the slopes have access to some of the best ski resorts in the country, according to a new report. Ski Magazine recently named the 16 “Best Ski Resorts In The U.S.” – and six from New England made the list. Coming in second – just behind overall winner Sun Valley Resort in Idaho – is Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont. While it may not have a high-speed lift, the magazine commended Smugglers’ stellar views and family-friendly environment. “Locally owned and operated, this iconic ski mountain has stayed the course over the years with great...
TRAVEL
Outdoor Life

Video: Colorado Man Wakes Up to Discover a Mountain Lion Eating an Elk on His Front Porch

Charles Zelenka has lived in his Colorado home for 17 years, during which he’s watched deer, bears, elk, bighorn sheep, and even the occasional moose stroll through his half-acre yard. That’s why, when he woke up around 2 a.m. on Jan. 4 to a loud banging noise outside his Glenwood Springs house, he figured it was the usual bears trying to break into his bear-proof dumpster.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Beloved Colorado Diner Closes For Good After Nearly 50 Years

Another beloved restaurant is saying goodbye to Colorado. According to The Colorado Sun, the Breakfast King, Denver's iconic diner, shut its doors for good on Monday (Jan. 3) after a long-term struggle with staffing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For nearly 50 years, the restaurant's gigantic sign stood as a...
COLORADO STATE
Interesting Engineering

It’s a Snowboard. It’s a Snowmobile. No, It’s a MoonBike!

Imagine cruising up a steep, snowy mountain without the noise or smell of a snowmobile. All you hear is the gentle hum of an electric motor. Once you reach the top, it’s a smooth ride back down the slope. It was impossible until the MoonBike — the world’s first electric bike designed to ride on top of the snow. The French company behind the invention shipped its first batch of 250 bikes last month, and it’s on track to continue delivering units in 2022.
BICYCLES
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Aquatic center to unveil new facility

The recreational area of the Holland Aquatic Center (HAC) will reopen on Jan. 31. The reopening announcement came late last month after the completion of phase two of a $26.3 million renovation and expansion project. The recreational area includes a new warm-water pool and spa, wading pool, lazy river, a...
HOLLAND, MI
RunnersWorld

An 8 week beginner training plan for new runners

Never run a step? Or was it so long ago you can barely remember? Perhaps you’ve tried running before, but not managed to keep it up. Either way, you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter whether you want to run for fun, for health, for personal challenge or for competition, the rules are the same – we start easy and progress slowly. This is the best way to introduce your body to running, because it allows time for your fitness level to respond and adapt. If you rush it, you’re more likely to end up feeling sore, tired and disillusioned – and fall off the wagon.
WORKOUTS

