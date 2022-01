To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANG ON TO YOUR (BOWLER) HATS. A 1961 René Magritte painting is set to hit the block at Sotheby’s London in March with an estimate in excess of £45 million (about $60 million), Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Backed with a guarantee, it is positioned to trounce the artist’s previous auction record of $26.8 million, which was set in 2018 , also at Sotheby’s. The work is a classic, L’empire des lumières, showing a tranquil blue sky above a street and house cloaked in darkness, a streetlight glowing at its center. It has been in the same collection for 60 years. Though noted...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO