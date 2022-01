The design and manufacturing processes that AG put in place more than 20 years ago continue to work in the company’s favor. Established by Adriano Goldschmied and Yul Ku during the early aughts denim rush, the Los Angeles-based brand was instantly recognized for its unique washes and vertically operated manufacturing that allowed it to maneuver to current market trends and demands. Those same qualities, as well as its adoption of environmentally conscious design, fabrics and finishing, have been key to its longevity. AG marked its 20th anniversary in 2021, and celebrations are continuing into the new year. The brand recently released a limited-edition...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO