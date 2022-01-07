Teo to host Touring Exhibitions Pavilion at Museum Connections

Tess Chalifour-Drahman, Manager of Marketing and Communication, Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. There is no question that arts are essential to a child’s education. As one student shared after a recent field trip to the museum, “Art is like life.” The benefits of arts and nature-based experience for kids are innumerable, and at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, we strive to make art and gardens accessible, fun, and engaging for everyone in the community. Education is central to the museum’s mission and is how we connect and serve the Northeast Florida community. We believe the experiences visitors have with the museum should be meaningful and promote creativity—something that all children can benefit from. These experiences are extremely vital to a child’s development and, according to an Americans for the Arts research study, promote a student’s motivation, attitude, problem solving, and attendance. Students who are involved in the arts are proven to be more likely succeed in school, stay in school, and carry the passion for the arts with them throughout their life.

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO