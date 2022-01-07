ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Teo to host Touring Exhibitions Pavilion at Museum Connections

By Charlotte Coates
blooloop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Touring Exhibitions Organisation (Teo), a one-stop resource platform for the international touring exhibitions community, has announced that it will be hosting a Touring Exhibitions Pavilion at Museum Connections on 30 and 31 March 2022. Museum Connections is an international trade fair that supports museums, cultural venues and tourist...

cultureowl.com

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Spring 2022 Season of Exhibitions

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced its lineup of exhibitions for the first half of 2022 along with highlights of the in-person programs that have resumed. “We are thrilled to announce the latest on The Met’s robust exhibition offerings, as we continue to welcome more visitors to the Museum, particularly with the easing of restrictions on international travel,” said Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. “The Met has an exceptionally ambitious slate of exhibitions, programs, and activities planned for the coming months that ensures a unique and memorable experience for both our local and global audiences.”
MUSEUMS
towntopics.com

“Connected” Exhibit Coming To Gourgaud Gallery

“CONNECTED”: An exhibit of works by Elaina R. Phillips, whose watercolor painting of the Princeton High School tower hangs at the school, will be on display at Gourgaud Gallery in Cranbury January 15 through January 26. The Cranbury Arts Council invites the public to visit the Gourgaud Gallery in...
PRINCETON, NJ
#Art#Design#Paris#Museum Connections#Tempora#Mysmartjourney
wlds.com

State Museum to Celebrate Gen X with Fall Exhibit

Illinoisans who are members of Generation X are getting a moment in the sun later this year. The Illinois State Museum has announced plans to debut a new exhibition entitled “Growing Up X”, which is set to open at the Springfield facility in October. Illinois State Museum Curator...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WFMJ.com

Packard Museum gears up for 22nd Annual Motorcycle Exhibit

The National Packard Museum is gearing up for their 22nd Annual Motorcycle Exhibit. The exhibit will run from January 8th to May 21st. This year's exhibit will feature 32 bikes total, including sports bikes, race bikes, scooters, street bikes, and more. "It's a wide audience exhibit," said Mary Porinchak, Executive...
VISUAL ART
oxfordobserver.org

Art museum shut down temporarily, online exhibits are open

The Miami University Art Museum is closed until Jan. 25 for maintenance and the installation of new exhibits, but many beautiful works can still be viewed virtually. Online collections range from delicate Belleek pottery, including porcelain figures, to earthy pre-Columbian artifacts including effigies, vessels and figurines.
MUSEUMS
Pharos-Tribune

CANDLES hosts new exhibit in rotating space

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has updated its rotating exhibition space which features a series from Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center. The new exhibit is titled “Art in the Holocaust.”. Showcased in this exhibit is art created in the ghettos, camps, forests and hiding...
MUSEUMS
holycitysinner.com

The Gibbes Museum of Art Announces 2022 Special Exhibitions

Today, the Gibbes Museum of Art announced its schedule of special exhibitions coming to the museum in 2022. From historical paintings to Greek geometric art, this lineup of exhibitions features various mediums exploring a vast array of topics, encouraging visitors to engage and learn about new art forms and genres.
MUSEUMS
KAAL-TV

SPARK Children's Museum adds 5 new exhibits

(ABC 6 NEWS) - It's a new year and that means new exhibits for SPARK Children's Museum. These new exhibits are STEAM-focused, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The exhibits give kids a new hands-on learning experience with an airwall, a race track and car building station,...
MUSEUMS
blooloop.com

Foster + Partners announces debut of Datong Art Museum in China

Foster + Partners has announced the opening of the Datong Art Museum, a new cultural destination in China. The institution launched with a special exhibition featuring oil paintings by local artists. Designed by Foster + Partners, the UK’s largest architecture firm, the building itself is a series of interconnected pyramids....
VISUAL ART
blooloop.com

Community, connection and activism at the National Museum of African Art

Ngaire Blankenberg, the new director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAA), has been a consultant for museums and cultural destinations around the world. She draws on a rich experience in finding innovative ways to connect cultural resources to new audiences, and a commitment to re-imagining the museums of the future.
MUSEUMS
koamnewsnow.com

Miners Hall Museum announces “Who’s Behind the Apron” exhibit

FRANKLIN, Kan. – Miners Hall Museum is proud to announce the 2022 First Quarterly Exhibit, “Who’s Behind the Apron”. The exhibit opens on January 3 and continues through March 27, 2022. This exhibit will include a beautiful variety of aprons from a wide array of professions.
MUSEUMS
arbus.com

School and Group Tours at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

Tess Chalifour-Drahman, Manager of Marketing and Communication, Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. There is no question that arts are essential to a child’s education. As one student shared after a recent field trip to the museum, “Art is like life.” The benefits of arts and nature-based experience for kids are innumerable, and at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, we strive to make art and gardens accessible, fun, and engaging for everyone in the community. Education is central to the museum’s mission and is how we connect and serve the Northeast Florida community. We believe the experiences visitors have with the museum should be meaningful and promote creativity—something that all children can benefit from. These experiences are extremely vital to a child’s development and, according to an Americans for the Arts research study, promote a student’s motivation, attitude, problem solving, and attendance. Students who are involved in the arts are proven to be more likely succeed in school, stay in school, and carry the passion for the arts with them throughout their life.
MUSEUMS
Hudson Reporter

Circus-themed art exhibit opens Jan. 9 at Hoboken Historical Museum

To highlight its current Main Gallery exhibit “The Avenue: A History of Washington Street” and to bring attention to the prestigious circus school that operated there in the late 1970’s, the Hoboken Historical Museum has announced its next Upper Gallery exhibit: “CIRCUS LIVES: Hovering Above, Balancing Below” by painter Karen E. Gersch.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Cincinnati Business Courier

2 Cincinnati Art Museum exhibits to honor Black artists

Two special exhibitions featuring Black artists are coming to Cincinnati Art Museum early next year. In the first, CAM will pay tribute to David Driskell’s legacy as an American artist and educator in “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History” Feb. 25-May 15. Co-organized by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and the Portland (Maine) Museum of Art, this exhibition brings together more than 50 highlights from his distinguished career, surveying the artist’s painterly practice from the 1950s forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
trentondaily.com

New Exhibition at NJ State Museum Explores Beauty, Complexity of Black Culture

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition opening January 29, 2022. The exhibition explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts. Throughout the Western history of art and image-making, the relationship between beauty and art has become increasingly complex within contemporary art and popular culture. The exhibition, organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department, will be presented on the Museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, 2022.
MUSEUMS

