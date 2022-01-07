ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

96 virus patients in Rome hospitals Friday, up 6. State records 21,233 new cases since Thursday; no county-by-county reports again Friday. Voccio: Omicron is the dominant variant here; hospitals seeing surge in patients.

In his latest video, Dr. Gary Voccio says the Omicron variant is responsible for almost all local cases being reported. Also, the variant is hitting all ages — young and old. Our hospitals are seeing a huge surge in virus admissions, he adds. Voccio continues to urge...

