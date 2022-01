An important discussion is taking place across our country. We in the Four Corners have a chance to be a constructive part of it. It’s about racial justice. We are rightly questioning current versions of history and how we portray whole groups of Americans. We’re all just as American and just as human as one another. Our backgrounds, skin colors, religious and sexual preferences are just what give richness and variety to our American culture. All of us deserve to be treated with respect and consideration, and valued for our unique contributions to this great social experiment that is our society. We need to start showing special respect to our Indigenous citizens, who we owe literally everything to.

