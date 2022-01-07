ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - December nominees

By 90min
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2021/22 & 2022/23 seasons. Each month, you can vote for your favourite players across five divisions of English football, for the chance to win incredible prizes, including the opportunity to present the award to...

www.90min.com

Related
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Naz
Person
Rachel Williams
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Deanne Rose
Person
Alessia Russo
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Edinson Cavani commits to staying at Man Utd in January

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that striker Edinson Cavani has vowed to stay at Manchester United this month, despite interest from Barcelona. Cavani has entered the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and has been tipped to move to Barça, who see the Uruguay international as a viable alternative to their preferred transfer target, Alvaro Morata.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick warns Man Utd players they could be dropped if they don't press

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has warned his players that they will have no choice but to buy into his methods between now and the end of the season. Famed for his love of a high press, Rangnick is yet to turn United into the all-action side he is looking for, with energy levels in recent poor performances against Newcastle United and Wolves among some of the worst of the campaign to date.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Man Utd team to face Aston Villa

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the matchday squad to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday night. Ronaldo had previously not been seen among players reporting to the team’s pre-match hotel several hours before the game. Harry Maguire and Phil Jones were also missing and the centre-back pair have not made the cut to face Villa either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Brentford & Brighton lodge rival bids for Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike

Exclusive - Brentford and Brighton have lodged rival bids for young Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, but Newcastle remain favourites to land him, 90min understands. It was revealed on Monday that the Magpies were in advanced talks over a deal worth just shy of £30m for the 19-year-old Frenchman, who is the highest scoring teenager in Europe's top five leagues this season with eight goals in 17 Ligue 1 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick unsure why Marcus Rashford is struggling

Ralf Rangnick is unsure why Marcus Rashford is struggling to make an impact after the Manchester United forward toiled in Monday’s narrow 1-0 FA Cup win against Aston Villa.Liverpool great Steven Gerrard’s first match as a manager at Old Trafford was an entertaining occasion settled by Scott McTominay’s header in the eighth minute.Villa had two second-half goals ruled out, the first after a lengthy video assistant referee review, but United had some opportunities to put the game to bed earlier.Rashford was guilty of some poor decision-making in a couple of those moments and some met his substitution with sarcastic cheers.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd to prioritise new contract for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford hasn't been in the best of form lately for Manchester United, but that's unlikely to stop the club from prioritising a new contract for hi in the summer. Rashford's current deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2023, although United do have the option to extend by a further 12 months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Transfer Rumours 12/01: Isco moving to Barcelona, Tottenham want Lingard

The January transfer window is gaining pace and some big players are being linked with moves. Here are the the latest transfer rumours of the day:. Newcastle are plotting a swoop for ex-Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini - according to La Derniere Heure. Tottenham interested in Lingard. Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City revenues overtake Man Utd for first time ever

Manchester City's revenues overtook those of local rivals Manchester United last season for the first time ever, according to new figures. The Citizens have become the dominant force in England in recent years, scooping three Premier League titles since 2017. Pep Guardiola's arrival as manager has helped accelerate their progression on the field, while the club's officials have secured deals to increase cash flow off it.
UEFA

