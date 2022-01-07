ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHV - Short Duration Treasuries ETF Under Pressure

By Binary Tree Analytics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHV is a short-duration Treasuries ETF composed of treasury bonds with remaining maturities of one year or less. The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is an ETF that seeks to track the results of an index composed of treasury bonds with remaining maturities of one year or less. The Fed...

Fed's Powell pledges to fight inflation in second term

The pressures pushing prices to multi-decade highs are likely to last through the middle of the year, and the US central bank is ready to respond to this risk, but policymakers are committed to extending the economic expansion to promote employment, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Tuesday. Inflation is "very near the top of the list" of risks to the economic outlook, Powell said, acknowledging the current rate is now "very far above target."
